EL CENTRO – The Imperial Valley Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Committee has announced the recipients of the 2020 Stone of Hope awards.
The nine honorees will be recognized during the Stone of Hope luncheon at noon Jan. 20 at the Old Eucalyptus School House in El Centro.
The award recognizes local individuals whose lives have upheld the principles of the late civil rights leader and is named after a passage in King’s “I Have a Dream” speech: “Out of a mountain of despair, a stone of hope.”
“The awardees represent the best of our community,” said Marlene Thomas, Imperial Valley MLK committee member. “They have made a difference in the lives of countless others upholding the principles of Dr. King.”
King championed a movement that draws fully from the deep well of America’s potential for freedom, opportunity, and justice.
King’s vision of America is captured in his message of hope and possibility for a future anchored in dignity, sensitivity, and mutual respect; a message that challenges each of us to recognize that America’s true strength lies in its diversity of talents, an MLK Committee press release stated.
The 2020 honorees include: Rita Blair, Julio Jauregui, Mario Bustamante, Maribel Padilla, Felicia Carter, Rosa Diaz, Erskine “EJ” Patton, Sylvia Platero, Ernie “Mono” Fierro.
The community is invited to attend the Stone of Hope luncheon. For more information contact
IVMLKCELEBRATION@gmail.com or 760 235-8412.
