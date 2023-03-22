2023 California Mid-Winter Fair livestock winners

Grand Champion Market Beef: Audree Callens, Magnolia 4-H
Reserve Grand Champion Market Beef: Jaylenn Solomon, Brawley FFA
Jr. Beef Showmanship: Audree Callens, Magnolia 4-H
Sr. Beef Show: Rhett Smelser, Magnolia 4-H
FFA Beef Showmanship: Audree Callens, Magnolia 4-H
Grand Champion Breeding Beef: Demi Miranda, Verde 4-H
Reserve Grand Champion Breeding Beef: Emerson Smith, Brawley FFA
Grand Champion Crosbred Production Steer: Mykenzie Wright, Mt. Signal 4-H
Grand Champion Holstein Production Steer: Alondra Gonzalez, Holtville FFA
Reserve Grand Champion Crossbred Production Steer: Marisol Moreno, Calipatria 4-H
Reserve Grand Champion Holstein Production Steer: Octavio Alvarez, Calipatria FFA
Jr. Production Steer Showmanship: None
Sr. Production Steer Showmanship: Marisol Moreno, Calipatria 4-H
FFA Production Steer Showmanship: Cheney Gomez, Imperial FFA
Grand Champion Market Swine: Joseph Callens, Magnolia 4-H
Reserve Grand Champion Market Swine: Kolby Galindo, Mulberry 4-H
Jr. Swine Showmanship: Audree Callens, Magnolia 4-H
Sr. Swine Showmanship: Bella Abatti, Mt. Signal 4-H
FFA Swine Showmanship: Smith Hilfiker, Holtville FFA
Grand Champion Breeding Swine: Audree Callens, Magnolia 4-H
Reserve Grand Champion Breeding Swine: Smith Hilfiker, Holtville FFA
Grand Champion Market Sheep: Shelbee Rolfe, Holtville FFA
Reserve Grand Champion Market Sheep: Demi Mange, Holtville FFA
Jr. Sheep Showmanship: Brady Galindo, Mulberry 4-H
Sr. Sheep Showmanship: Roberto Montez, Westmoreland 4-H
FFA Sheep Showmanship: Shelbee Rolfe, Holtville FFA
Grand Champion Breeding Ewe: Brady Galindo, Mulberry 4-H
Reserve Grand Champion Breeding Ewe: Audree Callens, Magnolia 4-H
Grand Champion Breeding Ram: Genesis Garcia, Calipatria FFA
Grand Champion Feeder Calf: Jackson Irungaray, Holtville FFA
Reserve Grand Champion Feeder Calf: Haleigh Watt, Brawley FFA
Jr. Feeder Calf Showmanship: Lexi Sutter, Verde 4-H
Sr. Feeder Calf Showmanship: Georgia Gomez, Brawley FFA
FFA Feeder Calf Showmanship: Mario Cazares, Brawley FFA
Grand Champion Market Goat: Max Eyer, Brawley FFA
Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat: Joseph Callens, Magnolia 4-H
Jr. Market Goat Showmanship: Audree Callens, Magnolia 4-H
Sr. Market Goat Showmanship: Shelbee Rolfe, Verde 4-H
FFA Market Goat Showmanship: Max Eyer, Brawley FFA
Grand Champion Doe: Shelbee Rolfe, Verde 4-H
Reserve Grand Champion Doe: Shelbee Rolfe, Verde 4-H
Grand Champion Buck: Stephannee Graham, Seeley 4-H
Reserve Grand Champion Buck: Stephannee Graham, Seeley 4-H
Best Doe of Show for Dairy Goat: Hannah Kolasz, Seeley 4-H
Reserve Doe of Show for Dairy Goat: Hannah Kolasz, Seeley 4-H
Jr. Dairy Goat Showmanship: Demi Mange, Verde 4-H
Sr. Dairy Goat Showmanship: Lexee Roeseler, Verde 4-H
FFA Sr. Dairy Goat Showmanship: Regan Knight, Imperial FFA
Jr. 4-H Horse Showmanship: Brently Ashurst, Magnolia 4-H
Sr. 4-H Horse Showmanship: Gianna Irungaray, Verde 4-H
FFA Horse Showmanship: Chyenne Cox, Imperial FFA
Grand Champion Pygmy Goat: Loren Dhalliwal, Verde 4-H
Reserve Grand Champion Pygmy Goat: Ava Dhalliwal, Verde 4-H
Jr. Pygmy Goat Showmanship: Ava Dhalliwal, Verde 4-H
Sr. Pygmy Goat Showmanship: Loren Dhalliwal, Verde 4-H
FFA Pygmy Goat Showmanship: Mykenzie Wright, Imperial FFA
Rabbits Best of Show: Cameron Griffith, Mt. Signal 4-H
Rabbits Reserve of Show: Sierra Shelton, Mt. Signal 4-H
Jr. Rabbit Showmanship: Isabella Gallardo, SW Valley 4-H
Sr. Rabbit Showmanship: Addison Holbrook, SW Valley 4-H
FFA Rabbit Showmanship: Dannah Knight, Imperial FFA
Best of Show Cavy: Hazel Araujo, Calexico 4-H
Reserve of Show Cavy: Cameron Griffith, Mt. Signal 4-H
Jr. Cavy Showmanship: Cameron Griffith, Mt. Signal 4-H
Sr. Cavy Showmanship: Aneesa Arreola, Calexico 4-H
FFA Cavy Showmanship: Cooper Griffith, Imperial FFA
Best of Show Poultry: Graecyn Burch, Verde 4-H
Reserve Best of Show Poultry: Abigail Lips, Brawley FFA
Jr. Poultry Showmanship: Alivia Cox, M&M 4-H
Sr. Poultry Showmanship: Kayla Estrada, Dogwood 4-H
FFA Poultry Showmanship: Hudson Burch, Holtville FFA
Jr. Waterfowl Showmanship: Dillon Suchma, Mt. Signal 4-H
Sr. Waterfowl Showmanship: Hannah Kolasz, Seeley 4-H
FFA Waterfowl Showmanship: Hudson Burch, Holtville FFA
Best of Show Waterfowl: Stephannee Graham, Seeley 4-H
Reserve Best of Show Waterfowl: Hudson Burch, Holtville FFA
Jr. Dog Showmanship: Cameron Griffith, Mt. Signal 4-H
Sr. Dog Showmanship: Natalie Kenagy, M&M 4-H
FFA Dog Showmanship: Bella Abatti, Imperial FFA
Jr. Large Animal Round Robin: Audree Callens, Magnolia 4-H
Sr. Large Animal Round Robin: Gianna Irungaray, Verde 4-H
FFA Large Animal Round Robin: Gianna Irungaray, Holtville FFA
Jr. Small Animal Round Robin: Chad Reed, Southwest Valley 4-H
Sr. Small Animal Round Robin: Bella Abatti, Mt. Signal 4-H
FFA Small Animal Round Robin: Bella Abatti, Imperial FFA
