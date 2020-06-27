IMPERIAL COUNTY – The Region 18 Imperial County Charter of the Association of California School Administrators will recognize 18 local educators next month as its teachers, school counselors and administrators of the year.
The winners will be honored in a Zoom presentation at 6 p.m. on July 16. They will also be honored via digital billboards off Imperial Avenue.
Joan Faus Hanson, principal of Booker T. Washington Elementary, said the administrators of the year were nominated by other ACSA members, and the nominees submitted an application that required specific information regarding their roles of leadership, advocacy and positive impact. They were also required to submit letters of recommendation.
Hanson said a panel for Region 18, which incorporates Imperial and San Diego counties, reviews all applicants in areas and chooses the recipients. They also choose who they will nominate at the state ACSA level.
The process was similar for the teachers and counselors of the year. Nominees are evaluated based on leadership capacities, innovative practices and special qualities, Hanson said.
“There is a rubric given to all members to reference for their written submission,” she said. “This rubric is used at a special charter meeting, where three members score each application based on the rubric. If the nominated member is from your own district, you are unable to review the application.”
She said the scores are ranked, and the top applicants are the recipients.
ASCA selected Administrators of the Year in six individual categories:
- Jon LeDoux, superintendent of El Centro Elementary School District was Superintendent of the Year.
- Rauna Fox, superintendent and principal of San Pasqual Valley Unified School District, was named Superintendent/Principal of the Year.
- Janice Lau, ECESD’s senior director of special education and student support services, was selected in the Special Education Administrator category.
- Simon Canalez, superintendent of Brawley Union High School District, won in the Career Technical Education category.
- Luis Brown, from the Imperial County Office of Education’s Alternative Education Department, was named in the Classified Leader category.
- Jeanette Montano, senior director of curriculum and instruction with ICOE’s Curriculum and Instruction Department, was also recognized as a leader in her specialty.
Two persons were identified as Counselors of the Year:
- Rosa Nava, of Heber Elementary School District
- Jeffrey Wise, of Brawley Union High School District
There were 12 Teachers of the Year:
- Sandra Lopez-Temores, Southwest High School, El Centro
- Norma Villicana, Booker T. Washington Elementary, El Centro
- Lizbeth Pirrie, Brawley Union High School
- Adriana Meza, Westmorland Union Elementary School District
- Courtney Holbrook, Lincoln Elementary, El Centro
- Francisco Nunez, ICOE Special Education Department
- Pam Beltran, Harding Elementary, El Centro
- Christina Villanueva-Ramirez, Heber School
- Maria Ligeralde, McKinley School, El Centro
- Jaquelin Rodriguez, San Pasqual Valley Unified School District
- Lillian Aguirre, Finley Elementary, Holtville
- Sonia Falkenstein, Imperial Cross Elementary, Imperial
