INDIO – On Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 1:50 a.m., Thermal Station patrol deputies responded to the 84200 block of Indio Springs Parkway in the unincorporated county area of Indio, reference a robbery of a 69-year-old male.
According to a press release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, the investigation revealed the victim was in the area, when he was assaulted and robbed by a white male adult and a white female adult. During the robbery, the victim was punched and tazed and his personal belongings were taken. The victim sustained minor injuries. The victim declined medical treatment and was released from the scene. The investigation was assumed by the Thermal Station Special Investigations Unit.
The suspects were identified as Brooke Prentiss, a 36-year-old female of Sonora, and Morgan Styre, a 27-year-old male of Sonora. On Saturday, April 8, the suspects’ vehicle was located by the Imperial County Sheriff’s Department in the city of Holtville. Brooke Prentiss and Morgan Styre were taken into custody without incident, per the release.
The Thermal Station Special Investigations Unit responded to Holtville and took possession of Brooke Prentiss and Morgan Styre. The victim’s property was located and recovered in the suspect’s vehicle, the release reads.
Brooke Prentiss was booked at the John Benoit Detention Center, in the city of Indio, for robbery and physical elder abuse, according to the release. Morgan Styre was booked at the John Benoit Detention Center in the City of Indio for robbery, physical elder abuse and Violation of Parole, per the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.