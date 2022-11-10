BRAWLEY — The tenth annual Imperial Valley Veterans Day Walk is set to step off this Friday for the Veterans Day holiday, November 11, from Westmorland back Brawley as an act of solidarity among veterans, supporters, and the general public.
The annual Imperial Valley Veterans Walk is hosted by the American Legion Post 60 of Brawley, where local Valley residents ride a bus from Brawley to meet up at Westmorland City Park and hold a short remembrance ceremony here before walking from Westmorland back to the American Legion Post 60 headquarters in downtown Brawley.
The walk features participants who are not only veterans honoring past and present veterans, but any local community member of the Imperial Valley who wishes to participate to show solidarity with those who have served in the U.S. armed forces, or American unity in general, said event founder and co-coordinator, Ernesto Marsical.
“The 8-mile walk is meant to bring veterans together to share that camaraderie we once shared in service, as well as for the public to honor all veterans past and present,” said American Legion Post 60 Commander and event co-coordinator, Raymond Gonzalez.
The event was started by Marsical about a decade ago because he felt “like Veterans Day wasn’t being honored enough,” starting the annual Walk to bring veterans together who struggle with reintegrating themselves back into civilian society after military services, he said.
“So I created this to get them out and talk about how to transition back into (society),” Marsical said, “so it was all about mental health as well.”
The Veterans Walk is free for all participants with no registration required, Gonzalez wrote in an email.
“The main thing to get out of the walk is the pride they get to showcase for all,” Marsical said. “From people that are driving by we get a lot of car horn honks and thumbs up. I think it brings a lot of pride as to who we are and what we're doing in honoring veterans, and not only that but honoring America, holding up the flag and walking together as one.”
“Everyone is welcome, you don't pay for anything, and we have free food after the event,” Marsical added. “You don't have to be veteran or hold a title, it's for everyone. Nobody is excluded.”
“It’s a win-win for everyone,” he said.
The tenth annual Imperial Valley Veterans Walk festivities will begin with participants riding a bus from American Legion Post 60 in Brawley at 7 a.m. to Westmorland City Park. The talk begins at 7:30 a.m. with participants walking from the park through Westmorland, southwest down Highway 86 to Brawley, down Main Street, finally returning to American Legion Post 60 downtown.
Participants are encouraged to bring their U.S. flags in honor of all veterans and food and beverages will be provided for all participants upon completion of the walk, according to the event flyer.
American Legion Post 60 is located at 509 G Street in Brawley. For more information contact event co-coordinators Ernesto “Ernie” Marsical at (760) 791-3107 or Raymond Gonzalez at (760) 587-6900.
