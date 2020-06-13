EL CENTRO — Fourth District of Appeals Associate Justices Joan Irion, Cynthia Aaron and Patricia Benke listened to oral arguments for more than an hour Friday morning through the social media platform Zoom over water rights from attorneys representing the Imperial Irrigation District and local farmer Mike Abatti.
The associate justices told IID attorney, Jennifer Meeker, and Abatti lawyer, Cheryl Orr, the case has now been filed. The three justices have up to 90 days to make a ruling, but most expect a decision to come much quicker.
Friday’s oral arguments were the result of the Imperial Irrigation District’s appeal of a 2017 Superior Court ruling in favor of Abatti, a former IID director, on water rights.
In August 2017, Judge L. Brooks Anderholt ruled in favor of Abatti and directed the district to end its Equitable Distribution Plan. The district filed for a stay of the judge’s ruling until the appellate court had time to review the case, but that motion was denied, forcing IID to repeal the plan.
Local farm groups had asked IID to drop the appeal to avoid risk of a more damaging decision being made by the courts, but IID has sustained its argument that the Superior Court’s ruling undermined its board’s authority.
IID attorney Jennifer Meeker told the justices that the question is whether farmers had a constitutional right to the water, which she added that they do not.
She argued IID owns the rights of the water from the Colorado River.
Part of the arguments presented to the justices was when agriculture users received their allotment of water to irrigate their farms.
Orr argued that under the Equitable Distribution Plan farmers would receive what water was left after all of the other allocations were taken.
“It seems unfair there is no real (cap) on others’ usage, but it is on farmers and that concerns me,” Irion said. “There is no substantial limit on the other users.”
Irion said there is no mention of what happens if a water shortage was to occur in the EDP.
Meeker said all of IID users are regarded equally under the plan, and no one has priority over others.
The justices asked her why the plan is permanent, and Meeker clarified that the board has the ability to make adjustments and corrections over time to ensure it remains fair.
Irion returned to the question on whether the EDP was equitable to all of the water users, including farmers.
“There seems to be no limitation (with other water users), and the farmers get what is left over. That to my mind is a different aspect to the EDP.
“Under EDP the board can’t change the order of who gets what and when,” she added
Meeker replied that the farmer proportionate amount is based on historical water usage of over 25 to 30 years.
“I don’t know what is in the future, but if it’s no longer equitable, the board will be able to make it equitable again,” Meeker said,
The justice asked if the IID board — if ever faced with a water shortage — could tell users it does not have enough water to provide the resource.
Meeker said that question is difficult to answer because the board and IID is dealing with the present.
She said the IID should not allow Abatti and other farmers to receive water first before anyone else.
Orr wanted to know if her client or others should be allowed to water their crops even when there is a shortage, and added she thinks farmers deserve to be a higher priority.
Irion asked Orr if she thought farmers should be first in receiving water before anyone else.
“It sounds like (that is) what you are saying,” she said.
Orr replied that the EDP is a living and breathing document that puts agriculture at the bottom of the list, behind even potential projects like geothermal plants.
“This is a permanent reduction of water,” she said. “It would put the farmers at the bottom of the list and leave it up to the IID board to impose a straight-line approach,” Orr said.
At the very end of the oral arguments Benke asked Meeker what she called two important questions.
One was if Abatti was unable to receive enough water for his crops because of the distribution plan, would this change the pertinent rights of the IID.
“In the face of no shortage and different configuration of what do the pertinent rights mean?” Benke asked.
“I believe it changes the rights of pertinent cases as used in past cases,” Meeker said.
The appeals court is handled much differently than the superior court as the three appeal court justices do not have to be unanimous in their ruling.
