Amid ongoing drought negotiations among Colorado River Basin states, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly urged the Department of Interior (DOI) to outline actions it can take to compel a basin-wide agreement that ensures the stability of the Colorado River system.
The Democrat, who negotiated and secured $4 billion in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) for drought mitigation, also called on DOI to withhold federal funds for California’s Salton Sea drought mitigation.
The Arizona lawmaker called for withholding those funds until California commits to allocating additional water for long-term conservation.
In a letter sent to U.S. DOI Secretary Deb Haaland, Kelly also called on DOI to examine water losses in California due to evaporation and the state’s reliance on surplus water credits to meet its conservation goals.
“Months later, as an agreement remains stalled, it’s clear that Reclamation must outline to states what steps it is willing to take and when to conserve more water,” Kelly said in a prepared statement.
“Recognizing Arizona’s significant efforts to protect Lake Mead and Lake Powell, and the role of our farmers as a year-round source of food for our nation, I encourage the Department to outline scenarios for mandatory reductions, including accounting for evaporation losses from Colorado River contractors in California and strengthening limitations on California’s withdrawal of surplus water that it banks in Lake Mead,” he said.
Kelly said he has continued to push the Biden administration to use every tool at its disposal to protect Arizona farmers, cities, tribes, and businesses from the impacts of this historic western drought.
Kelly, a member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources and the Committee on Environment and Public Works, said he has secured historic investments to combat western drought, improve water resilience, fix and modernize water infrastructure, and protect clean drinking water sources.
In response, Antonio Ortega, Imperial Irrigation District Director of Governmental Affairs and Communications Officer said, “The Salton Sea continues to decline due to California’s existing water conservation actions and will shrink further with additional conservation that could increase IID’s total conservation to 24% of its annual entitlement.”
This will undoubtedly affect public health and the environment in disadvantaged communities that can ill afford additional challenges, Ortega wrote in an email.
“Congress recognized the need to act quickly and included $4 billion in the Inflation Reduction Act to fund drought mitigation projects that stabilize the Colorado River system,” Ortega said. “That appropriation included funding for ecosystem and habitat restoration projects, like those at the Salton Sea.”
The IID urges the Department of the Interior to do what is best for the whole river system — keep on course and appropriate these critical funds expeditiously, the IID official said.
Imperial County spokesperson Gilbert Rebollar did not respond to a request for comment before press deadline.
