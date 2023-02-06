Break up with in-person Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) visits and complete most of your DMV to-do list online instead.
According to a press release, the DMV continues to expand its online services to help meet driver's needs, from renewing vehicle registration to changing addresses on driver’s licenses or ID cards, or driver’s license renewal, and much more.
Below is a question and answer section provided by the Department of Motor Vehicles:
Q1: I need to renew my vehicle registration; do I have to go into a DMV office?
A1: Most people can renew their registration without a trip to the DMV. Check your notice from the DMV to make sure you’re eligible.
The DMV’s website has a “service advisor” that can tell you what options are available, such as renewing online, at a certified business partner, at your local AAA, or at a nearby kiosk. Before you begin the renewal process, make sure you have:
• Your license plate number.
• The last five digits of your vehicle identification number (VIN) or hull identification number (HIN) for a vessel/boat.
• A renewal notice confirming your current address. If you have moved, update your address about one week before beginning your renewal application.
• Your payment information.
Q2: My driver’s license is about to expire; can I renew it online?
A2: For people who are not required to come to an office to take a test or eye exam, yes! With the DMV’s convenient online services, most people are eligible to easily replace your driver’s license or ID, or REAL ID online as long as you do not need to change your address or personal description, are not applying for a REAL ID for the first time, and are not renewing a commercial driver’s license.
If you want to upgrade your driver’s license or ID to a REAL ID during your renewal, then you can start the application online but will need to finish the process in DMV office.
For more information about the DMV’s online services, visit www.dmv.ca.gov/online.
Note: DMV offices are closed on weekends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.