EL CENTRO — On Saturday, April 22, 2023, at about 9:30 a.m., El Centro Police Department officers responded to Bank of America in reference to an attempted robbery.
According to an El Centro Police Department press release, the suspect, Judd Cole of Niland, had entered the bank and threatened he had a bomb. A bank employee notified the police department of the circumstances, and officers responded to the location. Shortly after, Cole exited the bank, where he was taken into custody.
During the investigation, it was learned that Cole did not have a bomb, and no money was stolen, per the release. Cole was booked at the Imperial County Jail for various charges to include attempted robbery and criminal threats.
"The El Centro Police Department would like to thank the employees of Bank of America and the patrons who were inside the bank for their cooperation during this traumatic event. We would also like to take this time to remind people to stay aware of their surroundings and encourage them to report suspicious activity," the release reads.
