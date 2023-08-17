CITY
Bar code enforcement begins
The enforcement of new ordinances and law that mandates bar security guards must be trained by the State Department of Public Safety begins this weekend.
The new regulations were recently enacted by the state after several individuals have been reportedly missing from local bars.
City Secretary of Government Daniel Valenzela told La Cronica newspaper bar owners found in violation can get fines of up to 55,000 pesos or about $3,333 USD. The city has not fined bar owners given the authorities have not begun training guards.
Although the police and the Mexicali Department of Government have held inspections, starting this weekend the agencies will begin inspecting security guard training certificates.
The city official told the newspaper over 100 security guards work for local bars. However, the agency expects to train more than 350 guards.
Sec. Valenzuela said bar owners have requested an extension to the inspections deadline for two weeks after bars include other law features like surveillance cameras and metal detectors.
The authorities have also launched a registry of all security guards that work for local bars.
Sec. Valenzuela said security guard training is mandatory only in bars that close after midnight. The city has 113 registered bars that shut down their doors after midnight.
CRIME
Man arrested for hate crime
A man who allegedly attempted to commit a hate crime was arrested on Tuesday by Mexicali police officers.
The Mexicali Police Department said the suspect has been identified as Jorge Adalberto “N,” 24.
The suspect presumably assaulted a transexual individual, the agency said. The incident was reported to the police Tuesday afternoon, August 15, in the Colonia El Porvenir area.
Upon arrival, police officers observed the victim with several injuries.
The victim told the police while resting at home the suspect allegedly entered the home and assaulted the victim with a screwdriver. Also, the suspect presumably threatened to kill the victim due to his sexual orientation.
The victim called the police after the assault, the agency said.
The suspect was arrested and transported to the Police Headquarters and eventually turned over to the state Attorney General’s office for gender-based attempted homicide.
ECONOMY
State reports lower inflation rate
The state of Baja California recorded one of the lowest inflation rates nationwide.
The National Institute of Statistics and Geography reported that Baja California was fourth with the lowest inflation rate in the country.
In the last month, the state recorded a rate of 0.28%, just below Chiapas, Campeche and Tamaulipas. In contrast, the states with the highest increase were Oaxaca, Jalisco, Coahuila, Hidalgo, and Aguascalientes.
The National Consumer Price Index increased 0.48% compared to July, for an annual increase of 4.79%, while a year ago the monthly inflation rate was 0.74% for an annual increase of 8.15%.
By municipalities, Mexicali is neither among the cities with highest rates, nor among the cities with the lowest rates.
Last year, Baja California was among the top states with the highest inflation rates, with Mexicali and Tijuana as the cities leading the nation in inflation.
This month, avocados, onion, air transportation, lettuce, banana, oranges, and touristic services reported price increases of over 7%, while eggs, gas, potatoes, tomatoes, and sausages reported the lowest increase.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
