BLM implements seasonal fire restrictions due to increased wildfire risk

PHOENIX – Effective Friday, May 26, at 8:00 a.m. seasonal fire restrictions will be implemented on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) managed lands in portions of southern Mohave, La Paz, and Yuma counties, in western Arizona.
According to a press release from the Bureau of Land Management, fire managers have noted an increase in wildfire activity, which is anticipated to peak as the weather continues to get hotter and drier in the coming months. Fire restrictions help to limit activities on public lands that are known to be the most common causes of wildfires.
According to the release, beginning Friday, May 26, at 8:00 a.m., the following activities are prohibited:
- Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal, or wood stove fire, except within a developed recreation site, or improved site.
- Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building. Smoking is prohibited in all federal buildings.
- Discharging a firearm, air rifle or gas gun, except while engaged in a lawful hunt pursuant to state, federal, or tribal law, and regulations.
Fireworks and exploding targets are prohibited year-round on federally managed lands in Arizona.
Per the press release, pressurized liquid or gas stoves, lanterns and heaters possessing shut-off devices are allowed. When using a portable stove, make sure the area is clear of grass and other vegetation and on a stable surface to prevent stoves from tipping and starting a fire.
Residents and visitors should check with respective county and municipal governments for information on fire restrictions in those jurisdictions, the release reads.
Fire conditions as well as localized closures and restrictions are subject to change. Tribal, federal, state, and local mandates are different, they may have some differences in their restriction notices. Variations are possible, and visitors should check with the most local office for area-specific restrictions and regulations, per the release. Violation of restrictions is punishable by fine, imprisonment or both. Violators may also be held personally responsible for reimbursement of fire suppression costs.
"To further help to prevent wildfires, never throw cigarettes out of a vehicle window. Use an ashtray instead. Never park a vehicle over dry grass as the underside of a vehicle can get hot enough to ignite the vegetation. Make sure your vehicle is in good operating condition, tires are well inflated, and check for any dragging metal or chains from towed trailers," per the release.
For a more detailed explanation concerning agency restrictions and fire information in general, please contact the nearest land management agency office where you plan to work or play or visit http://wildlandfire.az.gov.
Additional Useful Links/Resources:
Fire Restrictions Map for Arizona and New Mexico: https://wildlandfire.az.gov/fire-restrictions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.