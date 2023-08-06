EL CENTRO – On Tuesday, August 1, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors held their regular meeting in the Board Chambers at the County Administration Center in El Centro.
According to a press release from the Imperial County Executive Office, the following are highlights of the meetings:
• The Board recognized Calexico’s 12 & Under Bad Rabbits Flag Football Team for winning the USA Flag Football National Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina.
• The Board unanimously approved and authorized an Agreement for Services, in an amount not to exceed $200,000, with Nicklaus Engineering Inc. to provide construction management related to the 2020 Community Development Block Grant COVID Colonias Allocation, Niland Colonia Housing Rehab Project Services.
According to the release, on July 12, 2022, the County was awarded a grant from the California Department of Housing and Community Development to improve the Colonia of Niland and assist qualifying low-income homeowners reconstruct their homes that were lost due to the 2020 Niland Fire.
Nicklaus Engineering, a woman-owned small business, has provided construction management and/or inspection services for the County of Imperial, City of El Centro, United States Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Previous projects include the Niland Public Safety Facility, Winterhaven Public Safety Facility, Quechan Housing Authority Community Center, and more.
Within the proposed scope of work, Nicklaus Engineering will provide client consultation, review of plans and specifications, pre-construction preparation and coordination meetings, on-site inspection services, construction supervision, review of payment applications and submittals, ensure labor compliance, and provide a project summary report, the release states.
• The Board unanimously approved an agreement between the County of Imperial, Imperial County Department of Social Services, and Imperial Valley Regional Occupational Program (IVROP) for the Project WORK Program in an amount not to exceed $3,769,781.
The program was established in response to local needs and economic stability to deliver a combination of subsidized work placement, transitional employment, retention services, vocational trainings, and non-salaried Work Experience aimed at increasing employment skills and work-related experiences for Welfare to Work (WTW) participants. Furthermore, the project serves as an essential component to CalWORKs’ WTW recipients seeking entry or re-entry into the workforce. These services will continue to allow local employers impacted by a shortage of workforce to address their employment needs while serving a revived community ready for an economic rebound.
There will be no fiscal impact to the County General Fund as these contracted services are fully funded by the continued CalWORKs Expanded Subsidized Employment Allocation for FY 2023-2024 and subsequent years.
• At the request of Chairman Ryan E. Kelley and Supervisor John Hawk, the Board unanimously approved to provide two $500 sponsorship requests from the Community Benefit Account to the Brawley American Citizens Club and Christ Community Church Brawley for their respective annual back-to-school backpack drives.
Within the Consent Calendar, according to the release, the Board approved the following:
• Out-of-state travel for three Imperial County Behavioral Health Services staff members to attend the American Probation and Parole Association 48th Annual Training Institute from August 28-30, 2023 in New York City. This event offers learning opportunities for clinical staff, leadership, and members of management to stay abreast of community correction issues, including advancing practices, administrative and policy innovations, juvenile and family justice innovations, restorative justice, and procedures related to the courts. There will be no fiscal impact to the County General Fund, as all expenses will be covered by County Medical Services Program Grant, Realignment, and Mental Health Services Act funds.
• For the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) to accept the California Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) Expansion Project grant for $85,000. This grant funding will allow ICSO to continue providing counseling services to qualified incarcerated population and purchase equipment for clients to be interviewed virtually by ICBHS for their assessments once released from custody.
The meeting recording, agenda, and backup material can be accessed at www.Board.ImperialCounty.org
