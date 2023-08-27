EL CENTRO – Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino has been reinstated as the Chief Patrol Agent for the El Centro Sector as of Friday, August 25, according to a press release from the Homeland Security Committee.
According to the press release, in July 2023, “Chief Bovino was relieved of his command over the El Centro Sector and reassigned to a vague position at Department of Homeland Security headquarters within hours of testifying in a transcribed interview for the two Committees’ oversight investigation into the Southwest border crisis.”
“In response to a credible whistleblower complaint, Chairmen Green and Comer sent a letter to the Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Commissioner Troy A. Miller, probing allegations that U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials had retaliated against Chief Bovino for his testimony,” the release from the Homeland Security Committee Republicans states.
“We congratulate Chief Bovino on his rightful reinstatement as Chief Patrol Agent for the El Centro Sector and look forward to his continued dedicated leadership with Border Patrol,” House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark E. Green, MD (R-TN) and House Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-KY) said in the release.
“The credible and unacceptable allegations of retaliation against Chief Bovino for simply shining a light on the Biden administration’s historic border crisis confirms the importance of our Committees’ crucial oversight effort on behalf of the American people,” they said. “Any retaliation against witnesses who cooperate with Congressional inquiries will not be tolerated.”
“We are deeply grateful to Chief Bovino and all the Border Patrol Sector Chiefs who have shared with us firsthand insight into the devastating conditions on the frontlines of the Southwest border,” they said in the release. “Amid this administration’s national security and humanitarian crisis, we owe an immense debt of gratitude to the men and women in green who work tirelessly to defend the homeland and secure our sovereign borders.”
The Imperial Valley Press reached out to the U.S. Border Patrol El Centro Sector in response to Bovino’s ousting in July. While some correspondence did occur, the local Sector ultimately did not send the Imperial Valley Press a statement regarding Bovino’s reassignment and was referred to speak with the USBP office in Washington. D.C. regarding the reassignment.
As previously reported, a CBP spokesperson in Washington D.C.’s CBP office responded to the Imperial Valley Press/Adelante Valle in an email stating the accusation that Bovino was reassigned due to retaliation was “categorically false,” having previously stated, “This temporary personnel assignment is entirely unrelated to any Congressional testimony or appearance and was in process prior to the Chief’s transcribed interview.”
Bovino was previously reassigned on July 12 before being reinstated to the El Centro Sector on Friday, August 25.
“El Centro Sector is the premier sector,” Bovino wrote on the US Border Patrol El Centro Sector Facebook page on Friday.
“I look forward to working alongside ALL of you,” he wrote.
