Brawley councilman joins SCAG at state capitol for advocacy efforts

SACRAMENTO – A delegation of Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG) officials and Regional Council members traveled to the California State Capital on Tuesday, April 18 to advocate for several critical issues facing the region and state, including California Environment Quality Act (CEQA) modernization, state budget priorities, and addressing the housing crisis.
City of Brawley and SCAG Regional Councilman, Gil Rebollar, was the lone representative from the Imperial Valley to join SCAG Executive Administration and other elected officials on this endeavor.
According to a press release from the Brawley City Council, the delegation, led by SCAG President and Palm Desert Councilmember Jan Harnik, met with key state legislators and policymakers to discuss the need to protect transportation budget priorities and investments already committed by the governor and state, efforts to provide flexibility and support local and regional efforts to address the state’s housing crisis, encourage implementation of the regional Sustainable Communities Strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHG), and to establish a State Task Force to evaluate and make recommendations to modernize CEQA.
“As a voting-member of an organization that represents nearly two-thirds of our state’s population, it was an honor to join my fellow regional council members in our collective effort to inform our legislators of the needs of our communities,” Rebollar said in the release, “while also highlighting the work being done to help the state in our collective effort to build a better and more sustainable Southern California. Our Valley deserves to be seen and heard at the capitol and I did my best to ensure that.”
Per the press release, the delegation’s visit to the state capitol is part of the organization’s ongoing efforts to engage with state and local policymakers to address the region’s most pressing challenges leading up to the annual SCAG Regional Conference and General Assembly, which will be held on May 4 and 5 in Coachella Valley.
“The Regional Conference and General Assembly brings together state and local elected officials, CEOs, business and civic leaders, transportation and environmental stakeholders, local government staff, and others for collaborative, solution-oriented discussions on fostering change and addressing challenges in our respective communities,” the release reads.
For more information on SCAG, the regional council, and SCAG Conference and General Assembly, visit www.SCAG.ca.gov.
