BRAWLEY – Brawley Union High School (BUHS) celebrated its largest class of graduates to date with a total of 413 students, gracing the stage at Warne Field on Thursday, June 8, in Brawley.
Warm winds welcomed family, friends, parents, and guardians to the graduation ceremony, ushering attendees to their seats and packing the stands full. Extra seating was made available on the field to accommodate the growing number of Class of 2023 grads and their supporters.
Administrators took turns addressing the latest graduating class of COVID era learners, acknowledging their struggles and the lessons they learned.
“The past four years have been characterized by difficulties, changes, challenges, and successes,” BUHS counselor Frank Felix said.
Felix noted that students have had to adapt to new technologies and practices like online and distance learning throughout their high school career. Felix praised his students' growth and determination despite the obstacles the graduating class has faced the past few years.
“You have learned that change is the only thing that is constant in your lives," Felix said. "The important thing now is knowing how to take control of a situation and overcome it.”
An honored spoke of the “intense impact” the pandemic had on such a crucial time in students' academic careers.
“Despite feeling unmotivated, overwhelmed, and stressed, we are ready to receive our diplomas and begin a new chapter,” the student said.
She said the tireless encouragement and support from teachers, administrators, and counselors is what truly made their achievements possible.
The BUHS graduating Class of 2023 celebrated its wins and losses equally, with speakers referencing their High School Madness victory at the California Mid-Winter Fair and Fiesta in the first time the event has had a trophy winner, as well as the loss of Brawley alumnus and civic hero, Rusty Garcia, a former BUHSD board member for over 20 years.
Brawley Union High School Principal Jesse Sanchez spoke of his students as authors of their own story and called attention to the special community such shared experiences create for a lifetime.
“Even though every book will be different and unique, all of you graduates sitting here before me will have one chapter in common … this chapter will read ‘I was once a Wildcat, and I will always be a Wildcat,’” Sanchez said.
