Brawley Police make arrest in double homicide case

BRAWLEY — On the evening of April 21, 2023, at approximately 7:55 p.m., the Brawley Fire Department swiftly responded to a medical emergency call at a residence located in the 1000 block of Calle Del Sol. Upon arrival, first responders were met with a tragic scene: a male and female victim, both suffering from multiple stab wounds. Both victims were pronounced deceased at the scene.
According to a press release from the Brawley Police Department (BPD), the BPD was immediately notified and initiated an investigation. The Brawley Investigations Team (BIT), a task force consisting of members from the Brawley Police Department, United States Border Patrol, and the California National Guard, took charge of the investigation. Through diligent and thorough examination of forensic evidence, witness statements and pursuit of all possible leads, investigators identified a potential suspect with ties to the victims.
"On April 23, 2023, the suspect, Brandon Hamlin, a 24-year-old resident of Brawley, was apprehended and arrested for the murder of the two victims. Hamlin has since been booked into the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Jail (ICJ) on two counts of murder and is currently being held on a $1,000,000.00 bail," the release reads.
"Investigators believe that Hamlin acted alone and deliberately targeted the victims in a tragic, isolated incident. The Brawley Police Department extends its gratitude to the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office and their Scientific Investigations Unit for their invaluable assistance in processing evidence throughout the investigation," the press release reads
Per the press release, the Brawley Police Department urges anyone with additional information regarding this incident to contact Detective Daniel Schleyer at (760) 351-7772 or the Brawley Police Department's main line at (760) 344-2111. Your cooperation and support are vital in ensuring the safety and security of our community.
