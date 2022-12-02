BRAWLEY – The humble, triumphant smile of an iconic leader in the civil rights movement and the somewhat stony gaze of a Mexican freedom fighter who started the actual “Grito de Independencia” line the walls of Miguel Hidalgo Elementary School here now, thanks to work from a local artist and a collaboration with the school and a local nonprofit.
The nonprofit organization Imperial Valley Murals, aka Imperial Public Arts, collaborated with Miguel Hidalgo Elementary and the artist of the original Cesar Chavez mural, Calipatria resident James Amidon, to recreate the mural of Chavez since it had faded then disappeared due to a newer paint job by the school.
Back by popular demand, the portrait-mural of the civil rights leader – who was also at one point a student at Miguel Hidalgo Elementary school – now has his smiling face back up on the administration building of the elementary school. It can be seen from the corner of S. Cesar Chavez and K streets.
The school’s namesake, Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla, now has a large portrait-mural on the north end of the school’s second administration building. It can be viewed by the public on K Street, just before the corner of K and S. Cesar Chavez.
School administration and the woman behind the spread of Imperial Valley Murals both said these murals were a long time coming.
“This is our most current project,” said, Araceli Mangione, IV Public Arts Founder and Creative Director.
“Susie Arce was the principal at Miguel Hidalgo Elementary School before Ms. (Bessie) Jones, and so she and Ms. Jones both contacted me to do a full project at the school,” Mangione explained.
“It was important to me but also to the artist, James Amidon, who had noticed that the walls had been painted and his artwork was missing,” she said. “They were there for 30-plus years so they had faded, so even if we had tried to rework them it just wouldn’t worked with the new paint job.”
“They couldn’t save the old paintings ... so I spoke to Ms. Jones about hiring Mr. Amidon on these portrait mural projects because I know he is passionate about his artwork ... so we thought it would a perfect plan to do the refreshed mural of Cesar Chavez and Miguel Hidalgo,” Mangione said.
Mangione said Amidon finished both murals over about a three day period during the school’s recent Thanksgiving break. The murals were completed just before the children returned to school, she said.
Mangione said the images were approved by the Brawley Elementary School District board before work began on them, including the estimate prices paid to Amidon for his work.
The acrylic portraits mean a lot to the school community as well as the community at-large, said Miguel Hidalgo School Principal Bessie Jones.
“What these murals mean is there’s a history here at Miguel Hidalgo,” Jones said.
“Cesar Chavez was a student here at Miguel Hidalgo, so it’s not just a mural, it has to do with an individual that made a difference in people’s lives,” the principal said.
“We wanted something that says, ‘This person came (to school) here, he or she made a difference, and you can too,’” Jones said, “so it’s more of an inspiring mural (for our students). It’s a reminder that anyone can do it, and it doesn’t matter where you come from.”
“And the Miguel Hidalgo (mural), our school is named after him – this priest that fought for Mexican independence – so it means we have two individuals that helped, changed and shaped who we are today, so we had to have them back up,” she said.
“Not only are we using it as a teachable moment for our students but the community really, really looked forward to it, and it means a lot to them,” Jones said.
“We’re really happy with them, they’re stunning work by Mr. Amidon,” Mangione said, “and we look forward to whatever other images that are in store for us to be done here on campus.”
Mangione said the arts and murals movement is picking up steam in the Imperial Valley, with IV Public Arts helping local artists connect with their cities to create murals that are homegrown.
Mangione – a San Diego resident who is originally from Brawley – said IVPA’s first project was the “Greetings from Brawley” mural located on Main Street, which was completed in April of this year by Brawley artist Jesus Lopez. Though crediting Calipatria for their own mural, Mangione said she did give some advice in how the Brawley mural came to be, which helped the city. Mangione said she has also already found a local artist to help create the upcoming “Welcome to Beautiful Holtville” mural.
Mangione said she is also willing to work with other cities in the Imperial Valley, and other schools as well, eyeing her former school J.W. Oakley Elementary, which is also in Brawley.
“We’re just excited that they’re back up; we’re just happy,” Jones said. “I feel very fortunate to be the first female African American female principal of a school that has Miguel Hidalgo as the name, knowing what he represents, and Cesar Chavez, not only on the street but on the walls.”
“It was a long time but we waited and now they’re up,” Jones said.
“We all can make a difference,” she said.
