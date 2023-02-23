IMPERIAL COUNTY — On October 20, 2021, at approximately 3:23 p.m., the Imperial County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence on the 3100 block of McConnell Road in the County area east of Imperial. This response was in reference to a requested welfare check of a female adult, who had missed work and was not answering her phone.
According to a press release from the Imperial County Sheriff's Office, upon arrival at the residence, responding Deputies observed a female laying on the floor of the living room. Deputies made entry into the residence and determined that the female was deceased. The female was later identified as 43-year-old Rose Campos. The Imperial Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division was called to the scene in order to conduct an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.
Since the day of the incident, the Imperial County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division has worked diligently to investigate all leads involved in this case, which was determined to be a homicide, per the release. Based on solid evidence from this in-depth investigation, a criminal complaint was submitted to the Imperial County District Attorney's Office for review, and a no bail arrest warrant was issued for Antonio Campos for murder.
On February 22, 2023, Antonio Campos was located and arrested in Grand Junction, Colorado. Antonio Campos was booked into the Mesa County Jail in Colorado, where he is currently awaiting extradition to Imperial County, according to the release.
"The Imperial County Sheriff's Office would like to thank the U.S. Marshals Service, Homeland Security Investigations, the Imperial County District Attorney's Office, and the Mesa County Sheriff's Office for their collaborative assistance in locating and apprehending Antonio Campos," the release reads.
Anyone with additional information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Imperial County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at (442) 265-2021.
