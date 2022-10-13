CALEXICO — The harsh-looking steel fence of the U.S.-Mexico border, with its barbed wire fence top and rusty metal bars, seemed to take on a different tone when gently buffed by pink balloons and adorned with a pink ribbon, symbolizing unity, hope, and solidarity in the fight against breast cancer.
This was the scene at the Binational Breast Cancer Awareness Walk, held jointly by Calexico and Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico, as locals and Mexican nationals came together in the fight against breast cancer.
The goal was to create awareness on both sides of the border to detect the disease on time and prevent deaths, organizers said.
In Calexico, Tarcisio Navarrete Montes de Oca, head consul of the Mexican Consulate, held half of the pink ribbon, while in Mexicali, the foundation "Mujeres Que Viven" – a non-profit arm of the Águilas de Mexicali baseball club who supports women diagnosed with breast cancer – united at the border fence for the awareness walk.
"Our friends from Mexicali are in our hearts; despite a steel border existing between us," Navarrete said.
"We are sister cities that work together," he said. "As long as we have the same spirit, unity, and dreams, we will continue working beyond any limitations."
Local health agencies, cancer support centers, authorities, and community members joined the Mexican Consulate in Calexico to walk south, down Heber Avenue, to meet with the Mexicali group at the border.
The Calexico High School Mighty Bulldog Marching Band played during the walk to motivate the step of the walkers who attended the event.
Suzanne Martinez, chief clinical research officer at El Centro Regional Medical Center, said that the Imperial Valley has a high prevalence of breast cancer and highlighted the importance of bringing attention to prevention methods.
"We need to be vigilant in women's self-exams, an annual visit to the physician and early detection, that saves lives," said Martinez.
Martinez said that her team advocates for screening as many don't seek medical attention until cancer or any other disease are fully engaged.
"Cancer doesn't discriminate; it hits everyone," said Martinez.
"Health is important; if you detect cancer in the beginning, you have a better chance of surviving," said Calexico councilwoman Rosie Fernandez.
The event also paid homage to women diagnosed with breast cancer in the region.
Ericka Lara Ruiz, who works at the El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC), walked to remember a loved one; her grandmother, Paula Higuera Ruiz, who passed away in 2017 due to breast cancer.
Lara got emotional at the idea of a binational walk, saying her grandmother was from Mexicali.
"October means so much to me," Lara said. "My grandmother was my best friend. Cancer took her away and affected us so much. That's why October is a difficult month for me."
Lara described her grandmother as a warrior. Her grandmother's fight against breast cancer left Lara a great lesson in empathy, she said.
The event concluded with the release of pink balloons over the border fence from both sides of the border.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.