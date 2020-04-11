EL CENTRO — A few years ago, El Centro City Councilwoman Cheryl Viegas-Walker nominated El Centro City Clerk Diane Caldwell into California Municipal Clerks Association’s Clerk of the Century contest.
Caldwell didn’t win; but that didn’t change Viegas-Walker’s opinion of Caldwell in the slightest.
The councilwoman wanted to recognize Caldwell for her outstanding work as the city’s clerk, but never told her that she was nominated for the contest.
Unaware she hadn’t won a contest she didn’t know she was in, Caldwell kept on working, ultimately finishing up her 38-year career with the city on Tuesday.
During City Council’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Caldwell was recognized for her retirement.
That was when Viegas-Walker finally broke the news that she had nominated the clerk into the contest.
“It was true then, and it’s true now,” Viegas-Walker told Caldwell during the meeting. “I cannot imagine a city more blessed with an extraordinary city clerk.”
The long-time city clerk received plenty of praise for her public service to her hometown. Her career began in May 1981.
Caldwell started her career with the city as a part time clerical assistant while still in high school. In 2007, she was elected as city clerk — a position she’s held for the past 12 years.
Caldwell was also involved in the San Diego/Imperial Chapter of ARMA City Clerks Association of California, as well as the International Institute of Municipal Clerks.
She also served several terms as division secretary for the League of California Cities, Imperial County Division.
During Tuesday’s meeting, each of the five City Council members shared comments on Caldwell, mostly thanking her for her patience with the demands from the council and praising her for her knowledge of municipal rules.
Viegas-Walker, Mayor Efrain Silva and Mayor Pro Tem Jason Jackson were present during the meeting, while Council members Edgard Garcia and Tomás Oliva tuned in and provided comment via teleconference.
Silva told Caldwell that, by a significant margin, she was the “best city clerk in the entire county.”
“Perhaps beyond Imperial County,” the mayor added.
Jackson believed that every single El Centro council member has benefited from Caldwell being city clerk.
“I know I certainly have,” he told Caldwell. “I think I’m a better council person because of you, so thank you.”
Norma Wyles will be taking over as the new city clerk. Wyles brings 27 plus years of experience working for the private and public sectors.
During the past 20 years, Wyles has served the city of El Centro in various departments, and for the past eight years, has been with the department of the city clerk.
“The fact that we have Norma able to step in and hit the ground running is just a testament to your incredible gift as a manager, and someone that could encourage someone to succeed and to move forward,” Viegas-Walker told Caldwell.
During the meeting, Caldwell was presented with a vase and letter from the League of California Cities, Imperial County division; a certificate of appreciation from El Centro Regional Medical Center, a plaque from the El Centro Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau; certificates of recognition from both California Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia and U.S. Rep. Juan Vargas, and a plaque from the city of El Centro.
Caldwell also received a plaque that she wasn’t exactly able to carry home.
A plaque will be placed on a bench at Plank Park on Wensley Avenue. The bench will be dedicated to Caldwell’s 38 years of public service.
Accompanying Caldwell during Tuesday’s meeting was her husband of almost 37 years, Bill Caldwell.
In her closing remarks, Caldwell took to the podium, looked around the room and thanked everyone for helping her in her career.
“You all will be missed, but I have wonderful memories,” she said. “You’ve given me wonderful memories to stay with, so thank you so much.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.