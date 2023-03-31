CALEXICO – The city of Calexico’s Water Department is caught in the center of a battle between landlord and tenant, as the city cuts the water off to a family who claims to have experienced months of harassment by their landlord.
The conflict between landlord and tenant began in October of 2022, when the tenant, Pastor Hisel Quirino, held a small church service for approximately 15 people in her home, said Quirino in an interview on March 29.
Quirino explained in the interview that her landlord, who Quirino chose not to name publicly, expressed displeasure at this activity and began harassing the tenant in attempt to force them out, including accusing Quirino of adultery, calling to Child Protective Services, and threats against the employment of Quirino’s husband, Francisco Valenzuela.
Quirino also accused her landlord of repeatedly forcing her and her husband to sign new leasing agreements, then accused her of forging her own signature on the lease and refused to accept rent unless it also included high late fees.
This situation came to a boiling point on February 15, when Quirino’s landlord had the city of Calexico cut off Quirino’s water.
“I was going through a miscarriage, and I was so scared and stressed, I just sat on my floor and cried,” Quirino said in her interview.
Quirino said she went to try to open her own water account, even involving the Calexico Police in an attempt to get a new account but was denied because of a city policy that requires a Renter’s Agreement to open an account.
Quirino spoke out during the March 15 Calexico City Council meeting, but the City Council did not comment on the situation.
Quirino then went to the Imperial County Board of Supervisors, where District 1 Supervisor Jesus Escobar offered to assist in helping the family navigate this issue moving forward.
In an interview on March 29, Escobar confirmed that he has been in contact with the family.
Quirino says she is looking for a new home but is struggling to find one, though she acknowledged that she is also trying to highlight a city policy that allows for landlords to harass and bully tenants by denying the right to water.
“If we can just get that changed, then I will be happy,” Quirino said.
City of Calexico could not be reached for comments.
