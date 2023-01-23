Calexico's Gutierrez graduates from Wisconsin Lutheran College

MILWAUKEE, WIS. – Adrian Gutierrez, of Calexico, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sports Management, according to a press release. Adrian is a graduate of East High School.
Wisconsin Lutheran College (WLC) is a private Christian college grounded in the liberal arts and located on the border of Milwaukee and Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.
U.S. News & World Report ranks Wisconsin Lutheran College (WLC) at 16 among Regional Colleges in the Midwest, according to a separate press release. "Schools in the Best Regional Colleges category focus almost entirely on the undergraduate experience and offer a broad range of programs in the liberal arts and in fields such as business, nursing, and education," it reads.
WLC was included in the U.S. News rankings for Best Value Schools, rated 14th among Regional Colleges in the Midwest for 2023, according to the release.
WLC was founded in 1973, "is committed to preparing the next generation of Christian servant leaders for service at home, in their community, and in nearly any career field around the world," per the release. WLC is regularly recognized for its academic excellence and superior student experience and was named a national College of Distinction for 2022-2023, per the release. The institution's website can be found at wlc.edu.
