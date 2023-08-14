SACRAMENTO – The California Fire Foundation announced on Sunday, August 13 that it has set up a disaster relief fund to support the citizens and firefighters impacted by the recent wildfire in Maui, Hawaii.
According to a press release from the California Fire Foundation (CFF), the CFF is assisting the Hawaii Fire Fighters Association, IAFF Local 1463, and the community to assess needs and directly distribute the aid to those hardest hit and in need of support.
"Whether impacted by an unprecedented wildfire, mudslide, flood, earthquake or a global pandemic, the California Fire Foundation stands ready to help communities and the fire service when they need it most," the release reads.
“Here at the California Fire Foundation, our mission is to support survivors, firefighters and communities affected by natural disasters,” Rick Martinez, Executive Director of the California Fire Foundation, who is on the ground assisting FEMA in Maui, said in the press release. “We have a deep appreciation for what the community is going through, and we recognize the cultural significance of the area impacted by the fire. Partnering with Hawaii Fire Fighters Association, IAFF Local 1463, ensures those residents and firefighters get and feel support from all of us in California.”
Per the release, the California Fire Foundation’s wide variety of programs, from immediate assistance to long-term recovery, supports vital needs of those affected by natural disaster while being committed to the mission of providing emotional and financial assistance to families of fallen firefighters, firefighters, and the communities they protect across the state.
For more information on California Fire Foundation’s Maui Wildfire Relief Fund and how to support this vital program, visit cafirefoundation.org/maui-wildfire-relief.
The California Fire Foundation, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, provides emotional and financial assistance to families of fallen firefighters, firefighters, and the communities they protect. Formed in 1987 by California Professional Firefighters, the California Fire Foundation’s mission includes survivor and victim assistance programs and a range of community initiatives. For more information visit CAFireFoundation.org.
