EDMONTON, Ky. – On August 11, 2022, Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 15, received a call from Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance investigating a missing person from a residence on Breeding Road in Metcalfe County.
According to a Kentucky State Police press release dated march 3, KSP Troopers and Detectives responded to the area and learned Corey Nathan Hart, age 35 of Greenfield, Wisconsin, had been reported missing. KSP launched an investigation into Hart’s disappearance.
On February 22, at approximately 9:30 a.m. (Central Standard Time), KSP received information that an individual had located possible human remains on Betty Sparkman Road in Metcalfe County. KSP Troopers and Detectives responded to the area and confirmed the remains were indeed human. Due to the use of rapid DNA testing technology, the state medical examiner’s office was able to quickly identify the human remains to be Corey Nathan Hart, according to the release.
During the ensuing investigation, detectives obtained information leading to the issuance of an arrest warrant charging Christopher Leon, age 38 of Calipatria, California, with the murder of Corey Nathan Hart, per the release.
According to the press release, on February 23, at approximately 1:48 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time), Trooper William Spears of KSP Post 12 in Frankfort served the warrant and arrested Leon in Lexington, Kentucky. Leon was lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center.
KSP Detective Mike Dubree continues the murder investigation, the release reads.
