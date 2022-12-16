CALIPATRIA – The Calipatria City Council conducted their reorganization during a council meeting on Tuesday, December 13, in Calipatria.
Calipatria City Clerk Catherine Hoff swore in new council member Fred Beltran, outgoing mayor Javier Amezcua, and new member Michael Luellen II during the meeting.
Preexisting City Councilmember Sylvia Chavez was nominated and accepted as Mayor Pro-Tem while Councilmember Maria Nava Froelich was nominated as the new Mayor for the City of Calipatria.
Bryan Hellios contributed to this report.
