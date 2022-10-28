The Calipatria Unified School District and the Calipatria-Niland Family Resource Center will host the fifth annual Safety & Wellness Fair on Wednesday, October 26, from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wirt Auditorium, 501 W. Main Street, in Calipatria, according to a press release.
“The goal of this event is to create a fun and active learning environment to educate the children, youth and their families of the Calipatria Unified School District in the area of safety and wellness,” it reads.
The resource fair offered entertainment, food, informational booths on education, safety, health and wellness, community outreach for families, children’s activities, bike and helmet drawings, and a prize drawing for parents.
“This event is part of our parent and student involvement activities and helped us promote safety and wellness during ‘Safety Month,’” said Maria Nava-Froelich, the center’s coordinator-director.
Safety topics included fire and emergency preparedness, school, home, community safety, bicycle and car safety, identity and internet safety, and education on various topics related to safety. Calipatria Police and Fire Departments provided safety tips, various resource tables were on display, and bicycles provided by donors were given away to children.
The Safety & Wellness Fair had 32 outreach agencies participate, providing wellness information and screenings, Nava-Froelich said, with 200 children and about 100 parents participating in the event.
“We offered corn dogs, sandwiches, refreshments and wrapped up the event with a kids bike drawing and a parent drawing. It was a great success,” Nava-Froelich said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.