IMPERIAL COUNTY — The Imperial County Registrar of Voters provided the most up-to-date reports on six candidates to the most important offices up for grabs during the November election.
Candidates for the Imperial County District Attorney’s Office, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors and the Imperial Irrigation District issued their respective financial activity reports. Such reports are required by law in the event that candidates obtain a certain amount of funds for their campaigns.
Mario Vela, current Senior Deputy County Prosecutor, said he received $20,103 in cash and another $9,603 in kind between July 1 and September 24.
In the campaign, Vela – whose campaign committee is located in Antelope, California – reported expenses of $22,553. Until last month, Vela’s campaign had a balance of $8,597.
Three businesses owned by Anahí Gutiérrez of Calexico have donated $4,500 to Vela’s campaign.
Imperial Attorney Steven Honse contributed $1,000, while fellow Attorney Shaffer Cormell of Beaumont contributed $1,500. The HS Cars Company of Calexico has contributed $350.
Vela’s campaign has also received funding from local farmers — $500 from J. Rusty Jordan of Brawley, $3,499 from Madjac Farms of El Centro and $500 from Mark McBroom of Calipatria.
Outgoing District Attorney Gilbert Otero has contributed $1,252 during the year, while El Centro resident Margaret Tafoya has contributed $975.
Vela’s family has also contributed to his campaign— $2,565 from orthodontist Cosme Vela, another $314 from Maritza Vela, and $1,198 from Mario Vela Sr.
Vela has spent donations in campaign items and other paid services to various companies such as All Sports International, CJ & Associates, which has the same address as CFO Chelsea Johnson in Antelope.
A person from Calexico identified as Armando Galván has received $2,825 from Vela’s campaign, while Michelle Quintero of Imperial received another $500 for internet services, Margaret Tafoya $350 as a civic donation, and Mario Vela Sr. $515 for campaign items.
Galvan, owner of Calexico-based Atono Impressions, has been paid $3,950 as an agent or independent contractor.
Between July and September, defense attorney and aspiring District Attorney George Márquez reported contributions of $27,715, which includes a loan of $2,500, as well as expenses of $22,001.
Marquez, whose treasurer is former County Supervisor Jack Terrazas, reported among his top contributors were Imperial’s Renee Roberts LLC – also known as Alford Distributing – with $1,000, IID candidate Gina Dockstader at $500, Sheriff elect Fred Miramontes at $500, and the same amounts from Al Miramontes of Imperial, and Gabriela Miramontes from El Centro, respectively.
Frank Meraz of El Centro and Mike Bell of Imperial have also contributed $500, while Joe Singh Rodríguez of El Centro contributed $1,000 to the Marquez campaign. Ed Mejorado of Holtville donated $1,000 and A Farmer Service Corp. of El Centro another $1,500.
I.V. Distributing or Justo Félix Trucking contributed $1,000, and lawyer Clifford Caldwell another $1,000. Marquez also received $1,000 from Imperial’s Michael Bell.
Engineer Juan Estrada from Calexico Mil and Arthur D’Souza from Indio contributed $500 to the Marquez campaign, $550 from Trifecta Construction, and Pat Maruca from San Diego and Alvaro Martinez from Texas also contributed $500 each.
The defense attorney’s campaign paid Terrazas $500 for various stationery items, $1,410 to STRX of Amado Lizárraga of El Centro, $2,050 to Diego Torres of Calexico for the same item, and $475 to Norwalk Intelligence for political data.
Sergio Servín of El Centro received $2,600 for installing signs, Driscoll’s Clothing got $891 for hats and T-shirts, Gabriel Becerra of Ontario $4,875 for door hangers and homemade signs, activist Eric Reyes’ E M Rey Enterprises $2,000 for political activities, Heriberto Siqueiros of Heber received $1,720 for billboards, Entravision $1,960 for radio ads, and KXO Radio $998 for the same.
IID
Grower Gina Dockstader, who seeks to become the next Division 4 Imperial Irrigation District Director, reported receiving $104,809 in donations to her campaign. However, between July and September contributions were limited to $5,800.
The candidate has spent $75,543 dollars on the year.
The top donors in recent months have been Clayton’s Inc., $1,000, Rothfleisch Ranches at $1,000, Alex Jack of Jack Bros., Inc. at $2,000, and Lawrence Cox Ranches at $1,000.
The candidate paid $2,680 dollars to All Sports International for signs, Kaz Bros. of Brawley another $2,000 also for signs, Gerald Gauna $15,494 for installing campaign signs, Imperial Printers or Rocket Copy $431 for campaign literature, and Kay Day Pricola $438 for office expenses.
Her rival, former Brawley Mayor Don Campbell, reported contributions of $18,920, of which $4,000 was donated to his campaign between July and September.
The candidate received those $4,000 from Valley Petroleum, located in Imperial.
Campbell recorded expenses for $14,935 dollars, $3,956 of which were made between July and September.
He spent $1,640 to Gerald Gauna for campaign promotional material and $1,680 to All Sports International for banners. Discountmugs received $636 from the candidate for signs and sanitizing gel.
COUNTY
Supervisor District 5 candidate John Hawk reported donations of $27,672 in the campaign, of which $8,800 were contributed between July and September.
The candidate and grower reported expenses of $25,122, $18,196 of which was reported between July and September.
Hawk’s top donors have been Steve and Brenda Scaroni with $2,000, Alvin Ray Dickey of Idaho with $1,500, Tom and Karen Brundy of Seeley with $1,500, Madjac Farms of El Centro with $2,000, and Rothfleisch Brawley Ranches with $500.
Hawk, a farmer from Holtville, included a $1,725 loan from his own wallet to his campaign.
The candidate paid All Sports International $8,566 for signs and Jerry Gauna $8,130 for his placement. Hawk also paid $1,200 to Edward Morales for consulting.
Current Supervisor Raymond Castillo said in his report he had received $29,124 in donations, $9,950 of which were recorded in recent months.
Of these funds, the also former mayor of El Centro has spent $21,624 on the campaign, $7,815 between July and September.
Among his main sponsors are Thomas Buttgonbach of Los Angeles from whom the supervisor received $1,000, Eduardo Garcia’s campaign for Assembly another $1,000, Laborers International Union $500, Dr. Tien Tan Vo of El Centro $2,000, and Michael Vogt of Chula Vista at a $2,000 donation for Castillo.
Castillo paid All Sports International $3,803, E M Reyes Enterprise $2,008, Sofia Cabada of Canal 66 $590, and Beyond Borders Gazette $1,108.
