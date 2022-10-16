Before that, it was a game of great defense, sometimes great offensive and special teams play, and a mix of mishaps in turnovers and miscues that resulted in an intensely played contest.
Tied 14-14 at the end of regulation, Brawley won the coin toss and deferred to Imperial; a very big risk considering that, while the Wildcats defense had held the Tigers offense in check since the opening drive of the game, the Tigers' arsenal of weapons included senior place-kicker Ethan Gonzalez, who had converted six-of-seven field goal attempts on the season.
Imperial's offense failed to get a first down and turned to Gonzalez, who was now seven-for-eight in the game. Gonzalez cleanly kicked a 32-yard field goal to give the Tigers a 17-14 lead in overtime.
“I knew even if they didn't move the ball it was well within his range,” Self said of the gamble. “So I thought, 'Let's see what they can do,' and then we would know what we had to do.”
The Wildcats started their overtime possession with senior quarterback Ethan Gutierrez running for for a short gain. On second down Gutierrez scrambled, weaving through the Tigers defense as everyone dropped into pass coverage.
“I went through my progressions for my receivers and my linemen opened up a big seam for me,” Gutierrez said. “So I used my receivers as downfield blockers and they led the way.”
Gutierrez's run took Brawley to the Tigers' four-yard-line for a first and goal, where Carranza gained two yards. Senior wing-back, Daniel Camillo, Jr., took the rock to the one-foot line, setting up Carranza's game-winning score.
The overtime outcome was a continuation of the see-saw that was this best game to boot in IV League play thus far.
Back at the start of the game another highlight was Tiger senior Seth Shaw ripping off a 20-yard plus run on the opening kick off.
“I was hyped up," Seth Shaw said. "I just ran to where the center was and there was no linebacker there so I just kept running. They adjusted and closed down the running lanes so I started motioning to get to an open area.”
Brawley followed that opening play by stopping Shaw for no gain, but was flagged for a 15-yard penalty for taunting after the play.
Imperial then drove to the Brawley 19-yard-line, where Imperial senior quarterback CJ Tiernan threw an option pass into the right flat to senior wing-back Devon Mesa, who raced to the end zone.
“It's a bow route and if CJ options to keep the ball then I just follow the route,” Mesa said. “Every time I am prepared to get the ball and it was a pretty good throw. I had to ignore the defender and follow the ball.”
Imperial's Gonzalez's PAT capped the four-play, 62-yard drive, giving the Tigers an early 7-0 lead.
“That opening drive was the way we wanted to start," Shaw said, "and then it became and back-and-fourth defensive games with lots of punts.”
And then the two defenses dug in, basically taking two quarters for Brawley to score, with Imperial not scoring again until the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats defense would hold Imperial to an unofficial 129 yards in total offense, with Imperial's defense making key stops.
“We were ready to play but they had so much momentum off that big run, and then pitch play,” said Brawley junior linebacker Chris Camillo. “We knew what we had to do and we started to read the plays and shut them down.”
Brawley's offense found some good fortune just before half-time when a Gutierrez pass bounced from senior Danial Camillo, Jr. off three Imperial defenders to junior tight-end Robert Platt at the Tigers' six-yard-line.
With 29 seconds on the clock, Gutierrez found Platt in the right corner of the end zone for a touchdown. Gilbert Valenzuela's PAT tied the game 7-7.
In the fourth quarter, Carranza ran for his largest gain of the game to the Imperial nine yard line. Gutierrez then ran the nine yards for the touchdown, with Valenzuela's PAT giving Brawley their first lead of the game at 14-7.
With the Wildcats having the lead and the ball, Gutierrez was tackled and fumbled with Imperial senior Zach Ray picking up the loose ball and racing to the Brawley one-yard-line.
“I always just play to the whistle," Ray said. "We had an incident against Gila Ridge where we were late to ball but not this time ... I just went to where coach (Victor) Cruz told me to go on the Veer, the ball popped out, I grabbed it and just ran.”
Three running plays and minus-five yards later, Imperial's Tiernan found freshman wide receiver Gio Robles in the corner of the end zone for the touchdown.
Gonzalez nailed the then all-important PAT kick to tie the game at 14-14, eventually sending it to overtime.
“Going into overtime you usually like to go on defense but I knew we were already within field goal range with Gonzalez,” Imperial's Coach Shaw said. “We were trying to score a touchdown but we felt Ethan would come through because he has before.”
"(I'm) super proud of our kids," Shaw said. "They played from the first whistle to the last and great football game."
“In overtime it came down to the last possession. We left everything on the field ... we just fell short,” he said.
Four-year starting quarterback – which is unusual for the Wildcats –, Brawley's Gutierrez has played in plenty of big games. He has many memories of playing football, he said, and this game will one of those that leaves a lasting impression.
“It was one of the best high school games I have played in,” he said.
