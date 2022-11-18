BRAWLEY – Amid the hundred or so participants in the 2022 Cattle Call Parade, four stood out among the crowds, bands, clubs, and floats last Saturday, November 12.
The four trophy winners in the Cattle Call Parade were Brawley’s Sacred Heart School, winning the Queen’s Trophy; Miguel Hidalgo Elementary School winning the Mayor’s Trophy, Imperial Heights Healthcare & Wellness Center winning the Wester Spirit Trophy, and local Calipatria-and-El Centro-based nonprofit Best S.T.E.P. Forward, taking home the Sweepstakes Trophy for the second year in a row.
“Our float was inspired by the theme – the theme for Cattle Call this year was ‘Wrangler Jeans and Rodeo Dreams,’” said Sacred Heart School Principal Annalisa Burgos.
“Our students were excited and honored to receive the Queens’ Trophy Winner award,” she said. “They were proud to be recognized for their hard work and school spirit.”
“Oh my goodness, the kids love being part of the parade,” Best S.T.E.P. Forward CEO Jackie Riddell said. “For us we’re participating in something that’s fun for the kids, having a good time building and crafting ... it really gets their creative juices flowing.”
“There’s all these entries and then – boom – they chose yours out of all them,” she said. “It’s a lot of work doing it and we’re creating memories as we go so winning it feels so much like adding the cherry on top.”
While most of the winners went as literal as they could with the “Wrangler Jeans and Rodeo Dreams” theme, some took it on slightly different angle, with Miguel Hidalgo school making their float about “Hawk Pride” and Best S.T.E.P. utilizing their float to promote their upcoming puppet program, their parade float having a poster on it which read “BSF Puppet Amigos wrangle the train robber bandito puppet.”
Riddell said with the Sweepstakes win comes $1,000 which, she admitted, ends up effectively reimbursing the creative BSF club with the funds they spent on putting their float together, but “it’s nice to be able to put that money back because nonprofits like us are supported by donors, so obviously it is helpful.”
All in all, the participants said everyone involved enjoyed the parade, especially the children.
“It allows them an op to really play with their creative imagination,” Riddell said. “That’s the whole point of it: explore and have fun,” she said.
