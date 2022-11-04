A new CDC study found that among people aged 12 years and older who received an updated bivalent mRNA COVID-19 vaccine booster dose, serious adverse events were rare, according to a press release from the Center for Disease Control.
Common side effects were headache, fever, fatigue, pain where the shot was given, and chills, according to the CDC Morbidity and Mortality Weekly report release.
This study’s preliminary findings support the overall safety of updated (bivalent) mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. Health impacts associated with the original mRNA and the updated mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are less frequent and less serious than COVID-19 illness, the release states.
During August 31–October 23, 2022, approximately 4.7 million people aged 12 years and older received a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech’s bivalent COVID-19 booster and approximately 2.6 million people aged 18 years and older received a dose of Moderna’s bivalent mRNA COVID-19 booster.
CDC reviewed health impact assessments received by CDC’s v-safe After Vaccination Health Checker and reports that were voluntarily submitted to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) during August 31–October 23, to characterize the safety of bivalent mRNA COVID-19 booster vaccination among people in this age group. The initial safety findings for bivalent mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are generally similar to those from pre-authorization clinical trials.
Data identified no unusual or unexpected patterns of adverse events following vaccination with the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna bivalent mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, according to the release. Reports of serious adverse events after the administration of bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster doses were rare.
According to the release. there were five reports of myocarditis, a rare adverse event associated with mRNA COVID-19 vaccination, after approximately 22.6 million doses were administered. Commonly reported reactions, such as headache, fever, fatigue, injection-site pain, and chills, were mild and similar to those reported following the monovalent booster.
Per the release, the CDC will continue to monitor vaccine safety and provide updates as needed to guide COVID-19 vaccination recommendations.
