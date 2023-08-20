CHP arrests suspect in I-8 freeway shooting accused of killing boyfriend

WINTERHAVEN – The California Highway Patrol’s (CHP) Border Division Major Crimes Unit, in cooperation with Yuma Police Department, arrested 22-year-old Andrea Contreras of Yuma, Arizona on Thursday, August 17, for attempted murder. The arrest follows a freeway shooting that took place in Winterhaven during the early morning hours on Interstate 8 just west of the Arizona Stateline on Monday, August 14.
A joint investigation between the CHP and the Yuma Police Department determined that the suspect, Andrea Contreras, had shot her boyfriend resulting in a bullet striking him in the head. Contreras was subsequently booked at the Yuma County Detention Facility and is awaiting extradition back to California where she will be charged with attempted murder.
“We are deeply grateful for the professionalism and tireless commitment of our CHP investigators, the Yuma Police Department, and the Imperial County District Attorney’s Office,” said CHP Border Division Commander Captain Charles Leonard. “While this arrest will not ease the pain of the victim’s family, my hope is for the family to have some peace of mind knowing a suspect has been arrested.”
The CHP is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the CHP Border Division Major Crimes Unit at (858) 944-6300.
The mission of the California Highway Patrol is to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security.
