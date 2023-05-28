CHP looks to secure a safe start the summer with holiday enforcement efforts

SACRAMENTO – Memorial Day weekend is here and and many Californians are preparing to kick off the summer with a holiday gathering or road trip.
Forty-five people were killed in crashes in California during last year’s Memorial Day weekend, nearly a 30% increase from the same period in 2021. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) has a plan to help people arrive to their destinations safely, while reducing the number of deadly crashes on the state’s roads.
According to a press release from California Highway Patrol (CHP), beginning at 6:01 p.m. on Friday, May 26, the CHP will implement a statewide Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) in anticipation of the increased traffic that often accompanies a holiday weekend. The MEP will continue through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 29.
“The core mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security to the communities we serve,” CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said in the release. “This holiday, motorists can expect to see additional CHP officers patrolling California’s roadways. All available uniformed members of this Department will be on patrol during this Memorial Day MEP. Our primary focus will be to enhance public safety, deter unsafe driving behavior, and when necessary, take appropriate enforcement action,” it reads.
In addition to assisting motorists and looking for traffic violations that often lead to serious injury or death, such as failure to wear a seat belt, speed, and distracted driving, CHP officers will be paying close attention to people who are suspected of driving under the influence (DUI) of drugs and/or alcohol, the release reads.
CHP officers made nearly 900 DUI arrests during the Memorial Day MEP in 2022.
"Keep yourself and others who are on the road safe by designating a sober driver or using a ride-share service," the release reads. "If you see or suspect an impaired driver, call 9-1-1 immediately. Be prepared to provide the dispatcher a description of the vehicle, the license plate number, location, and direction of travel. Your phone call may save someone’s life."
The CHP’s Memorial Day MEP coincides with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s ongoing "Click It or Ticket "campaign, which continues through June 4. "Seat belts save lives. Take two seconds to secure your safety and buckle up." the release reads.
"The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security," per the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.