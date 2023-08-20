ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. – An investigation by the California Highway Patrol’s (CHP) Organized Retail Crime Task Force (ORCTF) in Border Division has led to the arrest of three suspects involved with an organized retail theft ring.
According to a press release from the California Highway Patrol Border Division, The investigation by CHP resulted in the recovery of more than $185,000 in stolen retail merchandise.
On August 14, members of the CHP’s Border Division’s ORCTF served multiple search warrants in Los Angeles as part of an on-going retail theft investigation. Per the press release, investigators, supported by private sector retail theft investigators, initiated a criminal investigation into an organized group of retail thieves and their “Fence.” Investigators learned of a swap meet, a residence, and a storage unit where stolen merchandise was being stored and sold.
Hilario Esteban Penaloza, 66, was identified as the leader of the “Fence” operation and was arrested at his residence in Los Angeles, the release states.
Penaloza was in contact with individuals who regularly stole merchandise from retailers throughout Southern California. He also operated a booth at a swap meet where he sold the stolen merchandise, the release alleges. The recovered merchandise consisted of clothing, purses, fragrances, and shoes.
On August 17, CHP investigators continued with their investigation and arrested two additional suspects involved in the organized retail theft ring. Per the release, Victor Marcosmarino, 32, and his wife, Maria Orozco, 30, were arrested without incident in the city of Anaheim. The pair had been observed numerous times committing retail thefts in Orange County and Southern California. To commit the thefts, the thieves would utilize high powered magnets and a metal hook tool to remove security devices. On several occasions they would bring the merchandise to their residence before driving to Los Angeles and selling the stolen merchandise to Penaloza.
According to the release, all three suspects were all booked into Orange County Jail for their involvement in the crimes. The case has been presented to the Orange County District Attorney’s office and charges are pending.
"The CHP’s ORCTF partners with California law enforcement agencies and private industry throughout the state to help combat organized retail theft," the release reads. "Since the ORCTF’s inception in 2019, the CHP has been involved in 1,856 investigations, resulting in 1,262 arrests, and the recovery of 329,248 stolen merchandise items worth over $30.6 million dollars," it reads.
