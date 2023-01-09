EL CENTRO – Christ Community Church in El Centro held their block party celebrating the church’s 25th anniversary of service on Sunday, January 8.
The 500 block of W. Orange Avenue was blocked off to allow the community to partake in free tacos, shaved ice, and kettle corn after spending time in worship in the church's sanctuary.
Pastor Chris Nunn and Senior Pastor Walter Colace gave out plaques for distinguished members of the community that helped Christ Community Church get where they are today. One plaque was presented to the City of El Centro's Mayor Martha Cardenas-Singh, city Councilmember Sonia Carter, and Councilmember Tomás Oliva. One plaque was presented to County Supervisor Ryan Kelley who accepted on behalf of the County of Imperial. Nunn and Colace also presented a plaque to each other, exchanging thank you’s for their services to the church. A plaque was also accepted on behalf of the Imperial Valley Press.
There are now six Christ Community churches spanning the Imperial Valley, which over the years have evolved into supporting mission work throughout the world, including building an orphanage in Haiti and a New Creations program in Thailand, said Senior Pastor Walter Colace.
Colace, the church founder, spoke about how the church came into being.
“One day in August of 1997, I was driving down the street on Orange Avenue … I look to the left and there’s the old Catholic church that had been abandoned. Everything looked dead.” He said God told him to pull over and go inside. When he did, he said he heard God say 'There will be a church here.'
Colace’s aunt Alice suggested the name for the new church be “Christ Community Church” because “that has a good ring to it, because … we wanna build a community,” and bring people out of darkness, Colace said.
The original purpose of the church, Colace said, was to welcome formerly drug addicted persons from New Creations and let them know they have a new home to start their new lives in Christ. “We were hopeless dopers, but now we’re dopeless hopers,” Colace said enthusiastically.
In the church’s early beginnings, Colace went to New Creations, a program designed to fight drug abuse and life controlling problems, and gathered staff to help him build a church out of the abandoned building on Orange Street, the original building of St. Mary Catholic Church.
After praying over the building, Colace said they needed a plan to come up with the money and resources to build. He called a man named John who was experienced in property business, and they eventually met up, with Colace agreeing to pay a lease for one dollar a year.
“It’s one thing to get the keys for the building,” Colace said, “but how are you gonna fix it up?” He said his grandmother played her part by leaving him a brand new Ford Taurus for the church ministry in her will. Colace then sold the car for about $10,000, which helped him fix up the church. He talked at length about the building coming back to life after watering the grass, trimming the palm trees, putting in carpet, painting, and making it look and feel like a church.
On January 4, 1998, the church held their first service. Colace said over 400 people showed up, many from other churches and local ministry Imperial Valley's New Creations. Colace said to go back to their churches and “pray for us” as a new, fledgling Christian community, "and we continued to work the soil”.
Colace also talked about the 7.2 earthquake that shook the Valley on Easter of 2010, which moved the church community to outdoor worship at Sunbeam Lake for many months, as previously reported by this newspaper.
“There was concrete lying in the aisleways,” Colace said, “and we looked at an obstacle as an opportunity.” He said it destroyed a lot of the church, so they had to tear down and rebuild. The building inspector came and condemned the building, which led to Christ Community Church needing help from the Small Business Administration (SBA).
Once again, Colace said that money was short. Pastor Nunn got in contact with the SBA, which provided a loan, but “we still needed $500,000 from our congregation (to rebuild).”
Colace said they put on a service called El Shaddai Sunday where, three weeks beforehand, he told the congregation to go out and pray to "see what the Lord would have you give … and then we’re gonna take an offering.” When Sunday came, Colace recounted how people gave by donating jewelry, watches, and even wedding silver.
Once donations were in, Colace said the church had raised $518,000, $18,000 thousand over their original goal. Yet, they still needed another $500 thousand because of other various bills.
Colace said a man from Florida, who donates to New Creations regularly, decided to write and send a check for $300,000 to help with funds instead. Additionally, a husband and wife from the church wrote a check for $200, 000.
Colace believes all the financial help he received was because of God, often driving home the points that "God is faithful," "where God guides, He provides," and "what God starts, He finishes."
