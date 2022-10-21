EL CENTRO – The El Centro City Manager, Marcela Piedra, has notified the council that she will be leaving El Centro for another job opportunity outside the area, effective toward the end of November, according to a City of El Centro press release.
“We wish her the best, and are sad to see her go, but support her in her new future endeavor,” state Mayor Tomas Oliva. “For that reason, the City is moving forward to review the organization and management of the City Manager’s Office,” stated Mayor Oliva.
“I have accepted an employment opportunity in northern California; therefore I must resign as the City Manager for the City of El Centro effective December 1, 2022,” Piedra state din her resignation letter to the city.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to have worked for the City of El Centro for more than 20 years,” Piedra wrote.
“During these years many important and award-winning programs and projects have been completed for the community,” she wrote. “The City has an outstanding workforce who is dedicated and committed to make El Centro a special place to live, work, and raise a family.”
“I am blessed to have had the opportunity to work with such a dynamic and purpose-driven team,” according to the letter.
A permanent Community Development Director, Police Chief, and Fire Chief will be confirmed at the November 1, 2022, city council meeting, according to the release.
Please direct any questions or comments to Cindy De Zilwa, Staff Assistant, in the City Manager’s Office at (760) 337-4540 to receive a response.
