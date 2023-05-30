Clark Road repair to cost over $3.1 million

EL CENTRO – The repair of the bridge located on the Clark Road will cost more than $3.1 million.
In a document, Director of Imperial County Public Works' John Gay requested ratification of an agreement with Pyramid Construction Company to receive emergency construction services for the Clark Road Bridge.
In February 2022, the Board of Supervisors declared a state of emergency over the conditions of the bridge, allowing the agency to work in coordination with consultants, contractors, and other agencies to replace the current bridge without having to comply with some legal restrictions.
The authorities submitted a request for proposal to the company last April and after its review the authorities decided to assign the contract to the company.
The cost of the project will be covered with funds from the State of California.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.