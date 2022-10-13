CALIPATRIA — A councilman from the city of San Jacinto seeking election to congress introduced himself to Calipatria City Councilmembers during the public comment session at Tuesday evening’s meeting.
“One of the reasons why I’m down here is because I truly believe, as the bible says, we as strong as are weakest link, or in politics the most overlooked cities,” San Jacinto Councilmember Brian Hawkins said.
Hawkins believes that Calipatria is one of the most overlooked cities in Imperial County, but said he knows there’s a “heartbeat” within the community.
“Just because you’re a low populated community doesn’t mean you have to have the lowest voice at the table,” he added.
The council thanked Hawkins for his comment and then heard a concern about sanitation crews from local resident Beneranda Cooper.
“The street sweeper drove by doing 30 mph, or maybe more,” Cooper said.
She said the sweeper drove by in the morning when children were walking to school and was concerned about their safety.
City Manager Rom Medina informed Cooper that she should call city hall if similar situations occur.
“We have mechanisms in place to address any concern,” he said. “We could have contacted CR&R and addressed it at that time.”
Medina said he would be following up with Victor Carrillo, public information officer for the sanitation company.
In other business, the council voted to continue holding meetings via zoom during the state of emergency due to covid. The council revisits this action every 30 days.
Looking forward, the city received notice that Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia will be coming to Calipatria on October 24 to present a check for nearly $4 million from the California Natural Resources Agency.
“These funds are from the federal grant program under proposition 68,” Medina said.
The project will involve installing underground pipelines, which the city manager said will help alleviate flooding by guiding water to a “bio-retention basin” in an existing park.
“(The project) also includes vegetative swales, planting trees and a recreational walkway along Industrial Avenue,” Medina said.
Mayor Pro-Tem Maria Nava-Froelich said in light of recent dust storms and after effects from Hurricane Kay, the city ought to prepare for emergencies.
“We should be ready for anything,” she said.
