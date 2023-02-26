WASHINGTON, D.C. — The COPS Office is pleased to announce that the following grant funding opportunities are now open and accepting applications:
COPS Anti-Methamphetamine Program (CAMP)
According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS), the 2023 COPS Anti-Methamphetamine Program is a competitive grant program that advances public safety by providing funds directly to state law enforcement agencies to investigate illicit activities related to the manufacture and distribution of methamphetamine. Up to $16 million is available for this program.
Applications are due by Tuesday, April 25, at 4:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Visit cops.usdoj.gov/camp for more information on the 2023 COPS Anti-Methamphetamine Program.
Anti-Heroin Task Force (AHTF) Program
The 2023 Anti-Heroin Task Force program is a competitive grant program that assists state law enforcement agencies in states with high per capita levels of primary treatment admissions for both heroin and other opioids, the release reads. AHTF funds must be used for investigative purposes to locate or investigate illicit activities related to the distribution of heroin, fentanyl, carfentanil, or other opioids, or the unlawful distribution of prescription opioids. Up to $35 million is available for this program.
Applications are due by Tuesday, April 25 at 4:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Visit cops.usdoj.gov/ahtf for more information on the 2023 Anti-Heroin Task Force program.
