Council approves repairs, lights for downtown Calexico

CALEXICO – After an assessment conducted of downtown lighting, some located at First and Second Street will be repaired or replaced at the Calexico City Council voted to approve the project during a regular meeting on Dec. 7.
According to the Agenda Staff Report, seven total light posts with double heads (two bulbs each) located on First Street will need replacement, two LED light bulbs each for a total of 14 light bulbs. On Second Street, ten total light posts with double heads will need replacement, for a total of 20 light bulbs.
All lighting posts will need to be re-adjusted for missing screws and reinforcing for use and security purposes, per the report. Some of the rooftop buildings on Second Street will require complete replacement of flood light fixtures by newer model flood LED light fixtures totaling seven– one of which will be added. Power will be run from the nearest power source and will be running proper wiring with conduit E.M.T. and supported with Unistrut pipe clamps, per the report.
There is also a need to install commercial-grade LED string lighting on the following locations: Second Street and Paulin Avenue, Second Street and Heber Avenue, Second Street and Rockwood Avenue, and Second Street and Heffernan Avenue, per the document.
Second Street will require 12 wall-pack lighting bulbs, new photocells need to be placed, and minor electrical repairs will be installed such as electrical boxes and weatherproof fittings, per the document.
Staff requested the Calexico City Council consider for approval of a Budget Amendment Resolution from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Funds for $35,000 and $15,000 from the Business Improvement District (BID), respectively, and authorization for bid on the Downtown Lighting project, per the report.
