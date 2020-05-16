EL CENTRO — Imperial County’s Board of Supervisors on Friday embraced the letter Chairman Luis Plancarte and seven local mayors jointly issued to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration requesting more achievable guidelines to enable businesses to open while still protecting the community’s health.
Thursday’s letter specifically asks the governor to reconsider some of the restrictions established in the state’s Stage 2 Readiness Criteria under California’s Resilience Roadmap.
The letter states some of the criteria, such as the requirement that a county has no COVID-19 deaths in the past 14 days and no more than 18 positive cases in two weeks even with more testing being done, are unrealistic and are standards counties across the state would struggle to meet.
“I do hope Newsom takes into consideration the need for achievable guidelines and goals to help move our communities through these difficult times,” Plancarte said.
District 3 Supervisor Michael Kelley said one of the intents of the letter is to ask the governor to consider the variables.
While the county, per capita, has the highest number of positive cases in the state, he said the county remains a small rural county of 180,000 residents.
Another variable Kelley said the governor should consider is the high infection rate in Mexicali with a population of 1 million people. That is outside of the county’s control, he said.
“It’s a reasonable request, and everyone agrees with it,” said Kelley.
“Take into and consider the variables,” he said. “We have done a good job with (the metrics and guidelines), but adjust it.”
He said the county and its businesses are struggling.
“The county as a whole is working very hard on this pandemic issue,” Kelley said. “We followed the guidelines.”
The governor’s press office did not provide much information but reported that other locations in the state have asked for the metrics to be relaxed.
The Stage 2 hisk-risk businesses include retail stores, shopping malls, swap meets, dine-in restaurants, and healthcare, dental and optometry.
Given that other counties have asked the governor to reconsider the metrics, Plancarte said he hopes Newsom responds by Monday.
“We are not alone in thinking the (current) metrics are unattainable,” he said. “We hope he allows for the (metrics to be used) for the county to be based on their demographics and the population.
He said the supervisors and city officials knew the request to the governor was going to come. Now that the letter has been sent to the governor, the county can’s do much except wait for his response, he added.
District 5 Supervisor Ray Castillo said he also supports the letter, saying there is a lot that the county do to be safe while gradually reopening.
He mentioned social distancing, face coverings and sanitizers as ways to be safe in a gradual reopening.
“We need to start easing up,” he said. “We need to start to reopen things.”
Imperial County and local cities have been working together on a roadmap to recovery that has established a phased approach to opening local businesses, many of which have remained closed for more than eight weeks as a result of COVID-19.
The Imperial County Board of Supervisors as well as city councils across the Valley have made it clear the health of the community remains their leading priority.
COVID-19 cases are continuing to increase in the Valley, largely due to increased testing. The total number of deaths as of Friday stands at 15 with 439 active cases.
However, local businesses and advocates of local business have asked the county and cities to take steps to reopen the economy as business owners and their employees are continuing to suffer.
“As many are experiencing throughout the state, many of our workers and business owners are struggling to make ends meet,” the joint letter to Newsom states.
In the letter city and county officials said they appreciate the efforts of the state so far in addressing the pandemic and in the steps taken by the governor’s administration to open businesses, and that they will continue to take all steps to try to keep local communities safe even as they look to move the economy forward.
“It is important to understand and realize we are working together around a single goal in order to keep our communities safe and healthy while transitioning out of this quarantine,” Plancarte said.
