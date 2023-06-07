EL CENTRO – The Imperial County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0, with District 5 Supervisor John Hawk being absent from the meeting, to approve a new Salary Implementation Plan to address the widespread salary inequities that the County is facing.
This plan is in direct response to a series of protests performed by County staff on May 16 and 23, which were conducted in response to a 36% raise for the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors. Those who spoke out felt that giving a single department such a large raise was demeaning to those had been denied raises and showed favoritism to the one department, they said.
Presented by District 1 Supervisor Jesus Escobar, Escobar’s plan builds on the salary study originally suggested by Chair of the Board and District 4 Supervisor Ryan Kelley on May 16, expanding it to include the implementation of the findings.
“This proposal is by far the most aggressive, far reaching, comprehensive, and, most importantly, fair and equitable compensation plan that the County has arguably ever engaged in,” Escobar said.
Escobar said his plan will include four main pillars – a pillar for base salary, a pillar for benefits, a pillar for retirement, and a pillar for cost of living – and will compare Imperial County not to counties of the same size or economic output, but by the neighboring counties geographically to help make them more competitive.
Escobar said the study would include a review of all human resources policies and procedures, with Ryan Kelley additionally requesting that these policies and procedures be scheduled for regular reviews, along with making regular adjustments to salary information based on county income.
Escobar requested the County Executive Office produce a list of five independent contracts who would be able to perform the study to be presented to the Supervisors in four weeks.
Teamsters Union Local 542 representative Ruth Duarte supported the plan, saying she understood that it will take time to rectify the situation but requested that staff’s involvement through an ad-hoc committee begin immediately rather than during the implementation phase of the plan. Escobar agreed to the terms, and that committee is to be developed by the four-week deadline.
“I understand that this will take a few years, and I am in agreement with that,” Duarte said. “We don’t want to break the bank because then everybody’s out of a job.”
Duarte also discussed some policy complaints she has received in recent months, including staff being denied their vacation due to the County being short staffed. An outraged District 3 Supervisor Michael Kelley directed the Executive Office to look into these accusations, referring to the vacations as County staff’s right and admonishing any denial of vacation time.
Michael Kelley also motioned for the County Executive Office to begin to look at the feasibility to provide staff a second bonus in December, since the staff currently have a bonus scheduled for the end of June, to provide some immediate financial relief. The motion also passed 4-0.
While County staff and supervisors may have a way to move forward, Treasurer – Tax Collector Suzanne Bermudez warned the Supervisors that they would still be held accountable for the Clerk of the Board’s raise.
“You set the bar high, I hope you are ready to do the same for the rest of us,” Bermudez said.
