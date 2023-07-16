EL CENTRO – Imperial County Executive Officer Miguel Figueroa provided an update on the comprehensive classification and compensation study begun by the Imperial County Board of Supervisors in response to weeks of staff protest over wages.
The issues began in May, when the Board passed a series of raises which included a 36% raise for the County Clerk, which then led to widespread outrage among staff in departments who did not receive the wage increase.
On Tuesday, June 6, the Board directed the CEO’s office to begin work on a comprehensive classification and compensation study, which will include a revenue forecast assessment, and on Tuesday, July 11, Figueroa provided an update on the progress the County has made so far.
“The following day I convened meeting with staff from the CEOs office and other departments to begin to decipher how it is that we were going to map this task,” Figueroa said.
Figueroa said that by the end of day on June 7, the County was able to identify some of the things that they specifically needed to address and created a roadmap from which the County can begin to work.
Figueroa reported that the County met again the following week, on June 14, where they started discussing some of the first action items, namely the development of an “Request for Proposals” (RFP) for the study to be completed by an outside firm.
The County than began to meeting with a workgroup, comprised of the bargaining units including frontline staff members, on June 26, where they settled the details of the RFP, and was able to publish it the very same day.
The deadline for those proposals is July 19, but prior to that there was a second workgroup meeting, on July 13, in which the County and the workgroup define the criteria which the proposals to be measured by.
Figueroa noted that every bargaining unit has been informed as to what is occurring, with official notes being distributed to the entire workgroup to share with their membership in whatever fashion that they wish to do.
While Figueroa said everybody acknowledged receipt invitation to the workgroup, the professional legal bargaining unit and department and the Deputy District Attorney Association were unable attend the meeting.
District 1 Supervisor Jesus Escobar requested that the CEO Office move ahead “as soon as possible” with the study, though no clear timeline was provided.
Imperial County Sheriff Deputy Ryan Garrido spoke out on behalf of his fellow sheriff’s officers during the update, voicing the concerns of staff who feel undervalued within the County.
“We encountered high risk situations that requires bravery and dedication," Garrido said. "Unfortunately, despite the current risks we face, our wages remain stagnant, creating financial challenges and hardships for us and our families,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.