EL CENTRO – A county Superior Court judge on Friday ordered El Centro Mayor Pro Tem Jason Jackson to perform 10 hours of community work service for previously having violated his probation.
During the virtual sentencing hearing at the Brawley courthouse, Judge Christopher Plourd also revoked and reinstated Jackson’s probation, and imposed a $150 fine for the revocation.
Though the county Probation Department on Thursday filed a supplemental probation report that recommended Jackson not be ordered to perform community work service, Plourd said he felt it was called for.
Plourd clarified that the imposed sentence wasn’t prompted by the two traffic infractions Jackson had received for speeding in 2019 while on probation – which technically constituted crimes and by extension probation violations.
“I’m not in any way trying to sanction Mr. Jackson in any respect for getting a citation,” Plourd said.
Rather, he made clear on Friday that his decision to order community work service resulted from court declarations filed in October on behalf of Jackson under penalty of perjury and which had failed to disclose Jackson’s traffic citations.
The declaration’s omission, Plourd said, undermined the integrity of the court’s operations and the obligation of litigants, attorneys and parties to make accurate representations to the court.
And despite the detailed information included in the declaration, Plourd said he felt that Jackson knowingly failed to present relevant information.
“It’s not something that the court takes lightly,” Plourd said.
Prior to the court handing down the sentence, Jackson spoke briefly, and expressed gratitude for finally being able to put the matter to rest after years of court hearings that initially stemmed from a felony animal cruelty charge filed in 2016.
As part of an open deal with the court, Jackson ultimately pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of animal cruelty, and in November 2019 was sentenced to 10 days in custody and placed on probation for three years.
On Friday, Jackson reiterated that he never had any intention of misleading the court in regards to the traffic infractions and declaration, which was filed in October as part of a motion seeking a stay of his 10-day jail sentence and the termination of Jackson’s probation.
That motion was ultimately denied by Plourd, who ordered Jackson jailed and then subsequently moved to revoke Jackson’s probation for having received the traffic citations.
Jackson also apologized to the court on Friday, the county District Attorney’s Office and the Probation Department for all of the time and resources they had to expend on the matter, and acknowledged that his traffic infractions did amount to probation violations.
“I accept that responsibility,” Jackson said.
Jackson’s probation is scheduled to end on Aug. 17.
