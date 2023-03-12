PUBLIC SAFETY
Dead college professor identified
The professor who died on Wednesday, March 8, while teaching his students in a classroom of the School of Engineering of the Autonomous University of Baja California was identified.
La Crónica newspaper reported that the deceased professor was identified as Zlatev Roumen Koytchev, 72, of Hungary.
The professor collapsed while teaching his students. A reporting party told the police about the incident at 7:48 p.m. on Wednesday.
Mexicali police officers and Red Cross paramedics arrived at the scene. Eventually, state detectives and state Coroner's office staff arrived.
Roumen Koytchev apparently had a cardiac arrest while teaching students of the School of Engineering.
ASSEMBLY
Lawmakers requests report about patient deaths
A state lawmaker introduced a request for a thorough report about actions taken by the Commission of Medical Arbitration regarding deaths of patients after surgeries.
Assemblywoman Monserrat Rodriguez said the 14-year-old commission was originally created to solve issues between healthcare service providers and patients. Also, the agency was created in order to promote accountability among service providers and help protect people's health.
According to the Assemblywoman, several cases of user complaints have been made public since 2021.
The lawmaker called the commission to report on complaint solutions.
Recently, a 69-year-old woman died in Mexicali after having a bariatric procedure in a private clinic.
The state Coroner's office said the patient's causes of death were septic shock, peritonitis, intestinal perforation and multiple tissue failure.
The request was supported by the Assembly.
AGRICULTURE
Researcher proposes changes to address drought
A researcher with a nonprofit organization proposed changes in agriculture in order to address drought and the reduction of allocated Colorado River water.
Carlos de la Parra, a researcher with nonprofit Revive the River Alliance, said the community can launch agricultural projects that produce added value and reduce water consumption to also address climate change.
During the recent Agrobaja Expo held in Mexicali, De la Parra said environmental issues related to the Colorado River began about two decades ago based on the then imminent water shortage.
The alliance is composed by six nonprofit organizations dedicated to restore the ecosystem of the Colorado River delta.
The alliance has helped the community to help restore about 500 hectares where local species of animals have found their natural habitat.
At the same time, the community has reconnected with the area by preserving and monitoring species to protect the ecosystem's natural wealth.
Given the Colorado River is strongly related to the local economy, "Mexicali's future depends on it," De la Parra said.
"What growers and we do is indivisible," the researcher said.
De la Parra said the nonprofit organization Restore the Colorado he leads has developed abilities to better water management by promoting eco-agriculture that offers alternatives to reconvert harvesting and to apply more efficient irrigation systems to increase productivity.
The researcher considered winter rainfall has not been abundant enough for the river to recover.
De la Parra said this is a consequence of climate change that has led to hotter summers, increased water evaporation and reduced water flow.
"We must improve our water resiliency," De la Parra said. "We must prepare for less water availability."
He also said Mexicali must take advantage of its resources — water, sun, land and people.
"The future is not in doubt," De la Parra said. "We must understand it under the actual conditions."
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
