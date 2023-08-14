Drug trafficker sentenced to prison for distributing heroine, meth, fentanyl

SAN DIEGO – Danny Lamar Miller-Kidd was sentenced in federal court to 15 years in prison for his leadership role in a Baja California-based drug trafficking organization that imported and distributed hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin to various sub-distributors throughout the United States, including California, Arizona, Oregon, Nevada, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, Illinois, and Tennessee.
According to a press release from the Office of the U.S. Attorney Southern District of California, Miller pleaded guilty in December 2022 to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. As part of his plea agreement, Miller admitted that he worked as a multi-kilogram distributor of controlled substances for a Baja California-based drug trafficking organization. Specifically, he worked with his co-conspirators to import multi-kilogram quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and heroin from Mexico intended for distribution throughout the United States.
According to the press release, during the wiretap investigation, agents identified Miller as a leader of a drug distribution cell who was responsible for distributing controlled substances to various sub-distributors in Arizona, Utah, Illinois, Colorado and other states. Miller was acting in furtherance of the conspiracy when he was stopped by law enforcement in the Southern District of California as he was transporting more than 30 pounds of pure methamphetamine, 5,000 fentanyl pills, and multiple firearms inside his vehicle in September 2021. Wire intercepts revealed that Miller obtained his drugs from Mexico that were secreted in buckets of construction material. Miller was also known to possess assault rifles, including an AR-15 with a silencer, “ghost guns,” and other weapons throughout the investigation.
“Every defendant we convict of drug-related crimes is one less cog in the massive machine that delivers poison to our streets,” Acting U.S. Attorney Andrew Haden said in the release. “We will continue to fight relentlessly to protect our communities from deadly drugs like fentanyl.”
“Here’s another example of how DEA and our partners continue to aggressively target drug trafficking organizations that are distributing drugs in our country,” DEA Special Agent in Charge Shelly Howe said in the release.
“IRS special agents will work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to dismantle drug trafficking organizations by bringing their leaders to justice,” said Tyler Hatcher, Special Agent in Charge of IRS Criminal Investigation Los Angeles Field Office. “By following and eliminating the trail of illicit proceeds fueling the drug trade, IRS Criminal Investigation combats the flow of illegal guns and drugs that are killing Americans and destroying our communities. Mr. Miller’s sentencing should send a clear message of our resolve.”
"Allegations contained in an Indictment are merely accusations, and the defendants are considered innocent unless and until proven guilty," the release reads.
This case is the result of ongoing efforts by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF), a partnership that brings together the combined expertise and unique abilities of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, per the release. The principal mission of the OCDETF program is to identify, disrupt, dismantle and prosecute high-level members of drug trafficking, weapons trafficking and money laundering organizations using an intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.
