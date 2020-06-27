EL CENTRO — El Centro Police Officer Efren Coronel was laid to rest during a private memorial service Friday.
Known largely for his nearly 24 years as an ECPD officer, Coronel died on June 3 from medical complications related to COVID-19.
The ceremony, which lasted approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes, took place at Southwest High School’s Jimmie Cannon Theater.
While the services were closed to the public due to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, they were livestreamed via Facebook.
Coronel’s flag-draped casket was placed at the center of the stage, as befitting a local hero. Beside it were a picture of the 51-year-old law enforcement veteran in uniform, as well as a number of wreaths.
Throughout the services, two El Centro Police Department officers stood at ease by his casket. Officers close to Coronel took turns standing by his side — tapping each other in and out periodically.
A special video tribute was projected onto the theater’s screen, which provided an intimate look into the fallen officer’s life, including his family photos and his time as a Police Explorer.
Performance of the National Anthem was a video of Coronel’s 13-year-old daughter, Galilea playing a rendition on her clarinet.
“Dad I know how much you loved listening, and singing the National Anthem, and this is for you,” Galilea said during the video. “I love, and miss you, Dad.”
Taps was played inside the theater, and an honor guard performed a gun salute just outside on the Southwest campus.
The flag on Coronel’s casket was folded and turned over to his wife, son and daughter, who were sitting in the front row.
The casket was walked out of the theater by seven El Centro police officers. Local and federal law enforcement officers formed two rows outside of the theater leading to the hearse.
The livestream concluded once Coronel’s casket was placed in the hearse.
It was announced during the services that Coronel’s badge number, 354, is now retired in the ECPD and will never be used by another officer.
A handful of Coronel’s loved ones took to the podium on stage to share a few words during the services.
Coronel’s older brother, Francisco Coronel Jr., delivered a eulogy. Coronel’s older sister, Gloria Ortiz Coronel, recalled her brother as a child and how he loved going to church at a young age.
“Knowing the Lord at an early age played a big part in the humble, responsible, hardworking and loving man that he turned out to be,” Gloria said. “Till we meet again, baby brother. You’re always in my heart.”
El Centro Mayor Efrain Silva took to the podium and shared his condolences on behalf of the city to Coronel’s family.
“Our community is somber and sad today as we say goodbye to Efren Coronel — our police officer, father and husband, soccer coach, and incredible human being,” Silva said. “But today, we’re also joyful because we have an opportunity to recognize how fortunate we were to have Efren as a citizen of El Centro. Through his work, his life and his faith, he leaves an impacting legacy that will never be forgotten.”
Silva also took note of the attendance in the theater.
“The turnout today is a testament and a tribute to Mr. Coronel’s service to our community,” the mayor said. “He protected us, and paid the ultimate price.”
ECPD Chief Brian Johnson, Sebastian Efren Coronel (Coronel’s 18-year-old son) and Ricardo Munguia, who coached alongside Coronel in the Dynamo Soccer Club, also spoke during the ceremony.
