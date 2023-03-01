EL CENTRO – El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC), the City of El Centro, and University of California San Diego Health (UCSD Health) entered into an agreement for UCSD Health to continue to handle the management of the hospital while the arrangements to create a countywide single healthcare district.
UCSD Health has been involved with managing ECRMC since 2016, according to the Letter of Intent in the agenda item background information, initially starting with only providing a new CEO. With this new contract, UCSD Health would take over complete management of the day-to-day operations.
While no one spoke to oppose the agreement during the ECRMC board meeting on Monday, February 27, ECRMC Board President and El Centro City Councilmember Tomás Oliva acknowledged concerns that he said had been said to him since the announcement to enter the agreement.
These concerns centered around the knowledge that UCSD Health was heavily involved in the managing of the hospital as ECRMC developed major financial issues that threaten to close hospital.
“Someone asked me, ‘Why are you doubling down with UCSD Health?’ … We are going to need someone with the experience to handle managing the hospital until the single district can be created,” Oliva said.
The development of a single healthcare district began as a plan to save ECRMC but has grown into a plan that would stabilize healthcare countywide, proponents of the single healthcare district have said.
ECRMC’s financial troubles became public in November of 2022, when they brought on Hospital Management Partners’ Managing Director Scott Phillips to be acting CEO for ECRMC.
ECRMC’s struggles then intensified in January 2023 when the hospital closed its Maternal and Child Services, then announced the intent to remove base hospital status, where the ECRMC Board then decided to rescind that announcement temporarily, and finally, announced the termination of services with Hospital Management Partners on January 29.
Oliva estimated it could take up to a year to develop the new healthcare district, however, the contract is for temporary services lasting only three months so the ECRMC Board of Directors can reevaluate at that time. No cost was provided for these services at the meeting.
UCSD Health CEO Patty Maysent was present for the ECRMC board meeting, clarifying that UCSD Health ‘supports the development of a single district and will not interfere in the process at any point.’
“(UCSD Health) recognizes the importance of combining health services in Imperial County, and supports the choice to create this new district,” Maysent said.
