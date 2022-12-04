The 76th Annual El Centro Christmas Parade and Festival was held on Saturday, December 3, in El Centro. People gathered with their chairs, blankets, and snacks as they waited for and watched the floats go by. Among the sea of decorations was the Great Spartan Band and color guard of Central Union High School, Snoopy and friends aboard the City of El Centro Community Services Department float, and the Brawley Cattle Call Queen Royalty Association. The parade began around 10 a.m. and ended at on Aurora Drive at Bucklin Park, where people gathered for the Christmas Festival to enjoy food, browse local merchant shops, and buy kettle corn.
El Centro Christmas Parade brings bright smiles to overcast day
- By SHARON BURNS Special to this Newspaper
