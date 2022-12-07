CALIPATRIA – Residents in Calipatria chose what may be the youngest member elected for a city council position in Imperial County in at the last 50-years.
“I can’t remember anyone being this young,” Register of Voters for Imperial County Linsey Dale said, referring to newly elected Calipatria City Councilmember Michael J. Luellen II.
Luellen – the highest vote-getter in Calipat with 249 (19.30%) of the 558 total votes of a possible 1,463 for the race – felt some people may not have taken him seriously due to his age. “I don’t think a lot of people are ready for 18-year-olds to get involved,” he said.
Luellen said his grassroots campaign talking with “everyone who would open their door,” registering voters and keeping active on social media helped uncover issues within the city.
“Our wastewater infrastructure is nearly crumbling,” Luellen said, while discussing houses in the city where wastewater is spewing out of the toilets and sinks. “The biggest thing we can do as a city council these next four years is hold people accountable,” he said.
Luellen ran his campaign alongside lifelong Calipatria resident and councilmember elect Fred Beltran, who garnered the third-most votes at 219 (16.98%) votes.
Beltran previously served on the council four-years-ago and said he wants to fight for grants to build up the city’s infrastructure.
“We have a lot of available property that we can put an industrial park in,” Beltran said.
Beltran said members of the council were all elected to support projects which benefit the city and its residents.
“I want to continue making Calipatria a nice place for people to live and raise a family,” he said.
Current Calipatria Mayor Javier Amezcua retained his seat on the council by coming in second with 242 votes (18.76%) of the votes.
Mayor Amezcua said he looks forward to seeing scheduled projects come to fruition. “There are four new houses currently being built on the Eastside,” he said.
One of the challenges the council faces is how to “stretch” the city’s dollars, which Amezcua said is not easy due to the city’s budget being very tight.
“There’s a little bit of money, but there’s nothing new coming in,” Amezcua said, expressing his skepticism that Lithium will be the “game-changer” it’s touted to be in the Imperial Valley.
Amezcua said Calipatria was the first to be told the prison was going to bring economic growth, then solar, and then geothermal. None of these have proven to be very helpful, he added.
Amezcua remembers a time when Calipatria had a bustling Main Street and families were here forever but “now it just seems like everyone is leaving,” he said.
Amezcua said his long-term vision is for Calipatria to grow northward toward Niland, so the communities can establish a unified front to the southward growth of the Coachella Valley.
“You just see it coming, there is no more way to get around it,” Amezcua said, alluding to scheduled projects in Desert Shores and Salton City.
The official swearing-in of new council members for the City of Calipatria will be held on Tuesday, December 13, during the regularly scheduled council meeting in city hall.
IVP Editor Roman Flores
contributed to this report.
