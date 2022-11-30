HOLTVILLE – Holtville Fire Department raised $2,100 through a “Fill-The-Boot” campaign to purchase new shoes for students in Holtville Unified School District.
Holtville Fire Chief Alex Silva announced that $2,100 was raised through the Nov. 9 “Fill-The-Boot” campaign, he said at a Monday, Nov. 28, Holtville City Council meeting. These campaigns feature firefighters standing out on the side of the road asking passersby to fill firefighter boots with cash to raise money for various causes, as has been the case for the last five years, Silva said of Holtville Fire’s involvement in the sole-full giving campaign.
Silva said that the Fire Department was able to purchase 73 pairs of shoes in total, which were donated to Emmett S. Finley Elementary School and Pine Elementary School on Tuesday, Nov. 29 for their needy students. The shoes came in three different colors, black, white, and grey, and were arranged in sizes meant for children between grades Kindergarten to fifth.
“We get black, grey, and white low-top Converse because they are so universal,” Silva said. “This way guys and girls can both wear them comfortably.”
The need for a universally acceptable shoe is vitally important, said Silva, since no students receiving the shoes will have direct contact with any of the Fire Department staff. Instead, the fire department will donate the shoes directly to the school, who will handle the administration of the shoes.
“We give the shoes to the school and the school gives out to whichever students need them, no questions asked,” the Holtville Fire Chief said. “They don’t tell me who they give them to, and they take care of everything.”
Holtville Fire Department began to participate in the long-standing tradition five years ago, said Silva, though the tradition began 69 years ago.
The first “Fill the Boot” was held in Boston in 1953, when Boston firefighters raised $5,000 for Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), according to the Muscular Dystrophy Association website.
In the last year alone, MDA has had more than 1,600 Fill the Boot events in support of the MDA, with fire fighters raising more than $24 million, according to the site.
Silva took a few moments to thank the Holtville City Council, city staff, and his firefighters for the help in getting the donations together.
“We have great support,” Silva said. “We are so blessed to be in a city where we can get out there and do stuff like this,” he said.
